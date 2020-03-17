NBA Locker Rooms Could Be ‘Dope’ Without Media Suggests Vet [WATCH]

The NBA’s mandated protocol is for media to stand six to 6-8 feet from players during media availability.

Additionally, rules dictate that media aren’t allowed inside of NBA rooms until the league determines what was next in topical coronavirus pandemic.

Ultimately, the NBA decided to place a hold on the league until they figure out what’s next. NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has been vocal about coronavirus.

So has Los Angeles Lakers point guard, LeBron James and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson.

On this week's episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, I checked in with retired NBA vet, Larry Sanders who currently plays in Ice Cube's Big 3 basketball league.

Check out a snippet from our podcast interview below:



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Naw. That’s fair. Scoop B Radio on the line with Larry Sanders talking everything basketball. The coronavirus (CONVID-19) is something that has everybody talking all four of the major sports brands have amended their rules with locker room access. I’m curious from your perspective as a player. Joining the BIG3 and formerly playing in the NBA, aside from the coronavirus were you fishy or iffy on media people in the locker room? How do you see this being beneficial and I guess I’m curious to know your perspective as an athlete. Do you like media in the locker room?

Larry Sanders: I ain’t gotta really tell it’s really nothing to it. I know when I was a rookie, I used to just sit there and let them talk to me and maybe I’ll have one reporter come over and say I’m doing a story about the Bucks and you know I felt kinda good because I’m participating in a story so I felt kinda cool about in my rookie season. And then my performance became a part of the job. As soon as I get off the court, I’m going over there – I had 17 and 17 with 10 blocks…That’s what comes with these games. My family’s going to the last one out the locker room. My family is going to be the last one out because I got rounds to make. And then the last one is like – I don’t know man, as far as player control, it’s cool. If the players want to have no media there, and say hey we’ll talk to you when we get out, that’s cool too. Personally, I don’t have a problem. We talk anyway. We always have conversations. It was always that way unless we were in a meeting and we couldn’t say certain things so we were kinda like – if it changes and it’s better for the players, I’m with it.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Yeah I think this is going to become the new norm. When everything is over with this coronavirus stuff , someone is going to say You know what? I like this. This works. I think this is the new norm.

Larry Sanders: I’m just not used to it. But if it works, I think it’ll be dope.