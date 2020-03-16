End of World, Coronavirus-Like Illness Predicted by Controversial Book in 2008

Coronavirus has stopped everything that many do every day.

The NCAA’s March Madness tournament is canceled, the National Basketball Association’s regular season and the NBA Playoffs are in jeopardy as is the National Hockey League’s. Major League Baseball suspended Opening Week for at least two weeks.

While COVID-19 has been a topic for a while, sports seriously halted when Utah Jazz center, Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

It was later revealed that Gobert’s Jazz teammate, Donovan Mitchell also tested positive. Actor, Tom Hanks and his wife also tested positive.

In her book, End of Days, American author, Sylvia Browne suggested that many of the things that are happening in real-time now could happen.

“A bacterial infection resembling the “flesh-eating disease” of several years ago will arrive in 2010,” Browne wrote.

“Transmitted to humans by almost microscopic mites undetectably imported on exotic birds. Known medications and antibiotics will be completely ineffectiv against this funguslike, extremely contagious disease, and its victim will be quarantined until it’s discovered that the bacteria can be destroyed through some combination of electrical currents and extreme heat. In around 2020, a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and the bronchial tubes and resisting all known treatments. Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, attack again ten years later, and then disappear completely.”

News coverage of the alleged similarity appeared in March 2020, and was picked up by celebrities with large social media platforms such as celebrities with large social media platforms such as Kim Kardashian.

Kourtney just sent this on our group chat pic.twitter.com/XyjGajY71d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 12, 2020

Investigator Benjamin Radford and others dismissed the one-paragraph prediction as too generic, and actually more akin to the 2003 SARS epidemic, than to COVID-19. Radford said that as Browne had produced predictions by the thousands, “the fact that this one happened to possibly, maybe, be partly right is meaningless.

A frequent guest on television show like Larry King Live and The Montel Williams Show, Browne died on November 20, 2013 at the age of 77.

Notable doctor and health expert, Dr. Oz believes that many in the world will eventually contract coronavirus. “Our best guess is that half the population is going to get coronavirus in the next year,” he said on CBS’ Zach Gelb Show.

“There’s a pretty good chance you’re going to get it and you’ll have no problem with it. Eighty percent of the people – especially young, healthy folks – [have] very few issues. It’s maybe a little bit worse in terms of mortality rate than seasonal flu, but not a catastrophe.”