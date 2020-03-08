Packers TE Considered Potential Free-Agent Fit for Patriots

Could one of Green Bay’s veteran free agents help solve some of the New England Patriots’ needs at tight end for the 2020 season?

Patriots beat writer Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald picked Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis as one of his 10 potential free-agent targets for the team this offseason, as the 35-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year ends on March 18. Lewis was primarily the Packers’ backup tight end for the 2019 season, but he displayed excellent run-blocking skills that could be useful for New England behind a pass-catching starter.

Juuuuuust a bump from Marcedes Lewis… pic.twitter.com/Q9oxq6Lq0a — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) December 9, 2019

The Patriots need a new starting tight end and could be active during free agency when it comes to acquiring new weapons for their offense, even if the high-profile options are limited, but Callahan sees Lewis as a possible backup piece who could elevate their run game.

Per Callahan:

The former Jaguar and Packer still ranks among the best blocking tight ends in the NFL, even as he enters his age-36 season. Over his career, Lewis has evolved from the pass-catching weapon Jacksonville drafted in 2006 to an all-around Pro Bowl tight end to an unofficial extra offensive lineman in Green Bay. He’s also proven extraordinarily durable, having played 16 games in four of the past five seasons. That’s vital for the Patriots, who saw Ben Watson, Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo all take extended trips to the trainers’ room last year. At times, the lack of continuity hurt the position as much as its lack of talent. Lewis won’t provide much in the receiving department, though he can start in a pinch.

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Marcedes Lewis Could be the Move

All the reasons why the Patriots would want Lewis — durability, stout blocking, locker room presence — are just as valuable to the Packers, so it is should be good news to the fans in Green Bay that the veteran tight end would prefer to stay put this year. It just depends on whether they want him back.

“I think mentally and physically, I was in a really good place this year,” Lewis said, via Packers.com. “I’d love to come back. When I wake up in the morning, I still love it.”

The Packers could be moving in a younger direction with starting tight end Jimmy Graham expected to be shown the door Robert Tonyan and Jace Sternberger set to take on bigger roles for the 2020 season. Lewis wouldn’t be too expensive to bring back after playing for $2.1 million in 2019, but it might just not be sensible with other long-term options available.

Should the Packers move on, Lewis could still carve out an important role for himself someplace else with another team almost certain to scoop him up in free agency. The Patriots could be that team with their past tendencies to invest in veteran tight ends, such as Dwayne Allen, but they are hardly the only team that could benefit from his experience and skill set.

READ NEXT: Patriots Owner Taking Unique Approach to Tom Brady’s Free Agency