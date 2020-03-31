Patrick Mahomes Asked NFL WR He’d Most Like to Play With, Names Fellow Chief

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the most desirable player in the NFL right now. A Super Bowl win and back-to-win MVP honors of some sort to his name, the 24-year-old likely tops the list of favorite player for most of Chiefs Kingdom.

On Monday, the reigning Super Bowl MVP was asked the all-time NFL wide receiver he’d most like to play with, and surprisingly, Mahomes’ answer wasn’t Megaton, Julio Jones or even Randy Moss. In fact, it was his own teammate, someone he’s thrown plenty of touchdown passes to in his short, but already storied professional career.

Yup, current Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill tops his list. Perhaps this was a safe answer or a truthful response. Either way, Hill noticed his QB’s answer and fired back with a cheeky response of his own.

Of course, their relationship on the field is something to marvel, but it’s refreshing to see that off the field and especially during the offseason, Kansas City players have developed quite the relationship.

A Fellow WR Sings Hill’s Praises

If getting lofty accolades from your quarterback wasn’t enough, a fellow wide receiver was quick to sing Hill’s praises as well. Tampa Bay Buccaneer wideout Mike Evans, new teammate of Tom Brady, listed the four-time Pro Bowler as the fastest player he’s ever seen.

D Jack or T Hill https://t.co/xzZoytKH5P — Mike Evans (@MikeEvans13_) March 30, 2020

The numbers work in Hill’s favor, and he’s certainly proven his worth as one of the most essential men on Andy Reid’s squad. Kansas City fans remember Damien William’s incredible 91-yard touchdown run against the Minnesota Vikings in November 2019. Fans remember even more when Hill caught up to his colleague on his way into the endzone.

91 yards to the CRIB 💨 pic.twitter.com/737Ut0U03E — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 3, 2019

Per NFL’s Next Gen Stats Hill clocked an impressive max speed of 22.64 MPH on the play while sustaining a four-second speed of 21.46 MPH. The latter was the fastest time recorded by any player since the 2018 season.

Tyreek Hill reached a max speed of 22.64 MPH and beat Damien Williams to the goal line on Williams' 91-yard TD run. Hill sustained a speed of at least 21.46 MPH for 4 seconds, the fastest sustained speed for 4s by any player on a play since 2018.#MINvsKC | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Gk1xg9UasA — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 3, 2019

Hill, who found the endzone for the Chiefs seven times during their 2019/20 championship campaign, seemed to miss that touchdown feeling as well Monday.

Man I miss the endzone so bad 😅 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 30, 2020

While Kansas City fans have a number of months to wait until the champions of the NFL take the field for their first game of the 2020/21 season, they can take solace in knowing that between now and August the Chiefs hype won’t be subsiding.