Patriots Close to Long-Term Deal with 2-Time Pro Bowler: Report

The New England Patriots have no intention of breaking up the McCourty Brothers.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are “working hard” to reach a long-term deal with two-time Pro Bowl free safety Devin McCourty that would keep him in New England for the remainder of his career. The former first-round draft pick has missed just five starts throughout his 10 seasons with the Patriots and continued to display high-level pass coverage last season.

There is momentum to get it done for the former first-round draft choice and Pro Bowler. https://t.co/s4CbKv1YrG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2020

McCourty, who will turn 33 in August, produced one of his best seasons for the Patriots in 2019 with five interceptions — his most since 2012 — along with seven passes deflected, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. According to Pro Football Focus, he received an 88.3 coverage grade while playing 94 percent of defensive snaps last season.

McCourty earned close to $13.5 million in 2019 on the final year of his five-year, $47.5 million deal and is currently scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 18.

The Patriots previously picked up the contract option for McCourty’s twin brother, cornerback Jason McCourty, for a base salary of $2.65 million to set up the potential for them to spend a third straight season paired together in New England. He started the first 10 games last year but missed five of the final seven with a nagging groin injury.

Locking down both McCourtys for 2020 would also ensure that critical pieces remain in place for the Patriots’ secondary, which also includes cornerback Stephon Gilmore — the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year — as well as cornerbacks J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones and Joejuan Williams.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Top Free-Agent TE Fuels Packers Rumors With Aaron Rodgers Comments