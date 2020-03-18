Patriots Have Signed Blazing Fast WR For Post-Brady Era (Highlights)

Finally, the New England Patriots have a free-agent story to report that isn’t about the latest guy to walk out of Foxboro. On Tuesday night, just hours after learning Tom Brady would be leaving the franchise, news broke across several outlets, the Pats signed Damiere Byrd to a one-year deal. The 27-year-old stands 5’9″ and he spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals.

Byrd’s Career

Byrd broke in as a rookie with the Panthers in 2016, appearing in just one game. He spent the next two seasons in Carolina but only playing in a total of 16 games during that time with just 11 receptions, but he did have some experience as a return man.

In 2019, Byrd had a breakout season with the Cardinals. He had a career-high 32 receptions with one TD in 11 games. Byrd’s calling card is his speed. He ran a 4.28 40-yard dash at his Pro Day out of South Carolina.

Damiere Byrd 40-yard dash at Gamecocks Pro DayFormer South Carolina wide receiver Damiere Byrd ran a 4.25 40-yard dash that was the talk of the Gamecocks’ Pro Day. 2015-04-01T20:55:29.000Z

Here is a look at Byrd putting that game-breaking speed to use in the return game with the Panthers:

Damiere Byrd 103 Yard Kickoff Return TD! | Bucs vs. Panthers | NFLOutro and Banner Maker: Galaxy DZN https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOdzvxSldWWedlfkprDSuIg ————————————————————————————————————— Outro Song: Sean Paul- No Lie (BVRNOUT Remix) Twitter: https://twitter.com/nfl_5s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/highl1ght_heaven Business Email: alexander001gen@gmail.com (All rights go to ESPN, Fox, CBS, Universal Music Group, the NFL, NBA, NCAA & it's broadcasters. I do not own the music and the footage used in this video. No copyright infringement intended. For entertainment purposes only) 2017-12-24T19:15:02.000Z

Byrd is also the receiver who made this memorable cheeky catch while with the Panthers:

Aaron Rodgers' Return Against Panthers Spoiled By a "Cheek" (Week 15) | NFL Turning PointCarolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton fools Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews, while the Panthers get a touchdown from Greg Olsen on another play the team ran two years prior. Subscribe to NFL Films: http://goo.gl/XJTggL Start your free trial of NFL Game Pass: https://www.nfl.com/gamepass?campaign=sp-nf-gd-ot-yt-3000342 Check out our other channels: NFL Network http://www.youtube.com/nflnetwork NFL http://www.youtube.com/nfl Watch NFL Now: https://www.nfl.com/now Listen to NFL podcasts: http://www.nfl.com/podcasts Watch the NFL network: http://nflnonline.nfl.com/ Download the NFL mobile app: https://www.nfl.com/apps 2016 NFL Schedule: http://www.nfl.com/schedules Buy tickets to watch your favorite team: http://www.nfl.com/tickets Shop NFL: http://www.nflshop.com/source/bm-nflcom-Header-Shop-Tab Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NFLFilms Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/NFLFilms Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/nflfilms/ 2017-12-21T03:00:01.000Z

Byrd also figures to play in the slot to provide a new-look Patriots offense some firepower. Byrd’s speed is intriguing, but it’s going to be interesting to see what the team’s offense looks like in the long run.