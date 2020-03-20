Would Patriots Consider Jameis Winston As Tom Brady Replacement?

With Tom Brady essentially replacing Jameis Winston in Tampa Bay as the new starting quarterback, it’s only natural to contemplate the possibility of Winston, who is a free agent, potentially heading to New England as the Patriots new QB1.

Don’t count on Jameis Winston Landing With the Patriots

Well, don’t let that concept linger in your mind too long. Early indications are that the Patriots have zero interest in the former No. 1 overall pick. This comes from the NFL Network’s Michael Girardi, who spoke with folks from the Patriots’ front office:

Asked high ranking #Patriots official if they had interest in Jameis Winston. Seems unlikely at this juncture. @nflnetwork — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 20, 2020

Jarrett Stidham Looks Like the Guy Who Will Take Over for Tom Brady in New England

Currently, the Patriots only have two quarterbacks on their roster: Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler. The former seems like the odds-on favorite to enter the season as the starter, though the team could look to the draft and free agency for competition for him.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Why Jameis Winston Isn’t a Fit With the Patriots

A sensible analysis of Winston’s potential fit with the Patriots should have rendered quick doubt for the possibility of interest out of New England. While Winston has admirable arm talent and a seemingly unshakeable belief in himself, his decision making on and off the field has been questionable, to say the least.

While he did lead the NFL in passing yards in 2019 with 5,109 while tossing 33 TD passes, Winston also topped the league in interceptions with 30. He often throws the ball up for grabs and believes in his ability to fit throws into impossible windows. It’s Brett-Favre-lite.

Off the field, Winston has had some issues dating back to college and troubling allegations were made against him in 2018. It’s not as if the Patriots haven’t given a chance to high-risk players in the past, and it should be noted, Winston’s career was without off-the-field controversy in 2019. Even still, the 26-year-old doesn’t seem like the kind of player Bill Belichick would turn to as Brady’s replacement.

More than a character issue, the misfit is likely in style of play. The Patriots haven’t seemingly valued the kind of quarterback who plays out of scheme and who has the ability to create plays after the snap. A more disciplined and system-oriented QB who leans on their ability to beat the defense before the ball is in play is a better fit with the Pats’ coaching staff. At this point in Winston’s career, he hasn’t proven to be that kind of quarterback.

READ NEXT: Todd Gurley Has Hilarious Response to Being Released by Rams