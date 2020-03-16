Patriots Rumors: Will New England Show Interest in Veteran Safety?

Chalk this one up as pure speculation, but safety Colin Jones is now a free agent after being released by the Carolina Panthers and a potential fit for the New England Patriots. More than likely, if Jones has a place with the Pats, it would be as a second special teams ace, likely on the opposite side of the field from the recently re-signed Matthew Slater.

Zack Cox of NESN seems to believe Jones would be a good fit for the Pats as well:

Jones seems like the kind of player the Patriots would target. Team captain who led the Panthers in special teams snaps in each of the last two seasons. https://t.co/IahobwN4lR — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) March 16, 2020

Jones is a little more than a special teams ace whose hard-nosed play and history of locker room leadership seem like a perfect match for the Patriots. The 2020 season could potentially be one of major transition for the Patriots, that’s especially the case if future Hall-of-Fame QB Tom Brady doesn’t re-sign with the team. At this point, almost everything related to the Patriots revolves around Brady’s decision, and at this point, no one seems to know where he will land.

The 32-year-old Jones has been in the league for nine years. He’s played just about every position in the secondary in addition to special teams. He has started 14 of the 137 games he’s appeared in during his NFL career.

During his career with the San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers, Jones has three interceptions, a forced fumble, and 137 total tackles. If the Patriots have an opportunity to ink him as a backup safety as well as a contributor on special teams, they would be strengthening two aspects of their team.

Jones isn’t likely to command a high salary. as a matter of fact, he probably could be had for less than the two-year $5.3 million the team invested to re-up Slater who is now 35 years old. Jones made $930,000 in 2019 and may agree to a similar deal if he plays in 2020, which isn’t a given considering his age, tenure and modest standing as a major playmaker in the NFL.

This wouldn’t be a major acquisition on the surface, but it is still one that fits with the Pats’ identity through the Bill Belichick years.

