Patriots Reportedly Sign Former Rams and Jaguars Safety

The New England Patriots have worked hard during the offseason to add depth at safety and on special teams. The reported signing of former Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams safety Cody Davis is the latest acquisition.

Cody Davis’ Agent Broke the News of the Signing

Davis’ agent Jordan Woy broke the news:

Happy to announce Cody Davis, Former Texas Tech and Jacksonville Jaguars safety and ST standout has signed with the New England Patriots. Looking forward to a great season and new team. — Jordan Woy (@JordanWoy) March 23, 2020

Davis also changed his Twitter profile to reflect the agreement. It now reads as followed as has the 30-year-old pictured next to a Patriots logo.

Follower of Jesus. Family (man, woman, boy, boy) Husband, Father, and Son. American football Safety for the

@Patriots

. Col 3:23 #TeamUA

Davis followed up the change with a new Twitter post:

Blessed and thankful to be continuing my football career with the @Patriots! Excited to get to work contributing to an elite special teams and defense 🔥 #GoPats — Cody Davis (@CodyDavis) March 23, 2020

Cody Davis’ Stats and Experience

Davis has shined on special teams throughout his seven-year career. He has played in 97 games as a pro but has only started five of them as a safety. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech in 2013 by the Rams. He played there for five years before heading to the Jaguars for the past two seasons.

He didn’t get an opportunity to play defense for the Jags. His starts at safety came with the Rams in 2016 and 2017. In 2019, he played the third-most special teams snaps behind the Carolina Panthers’ Colin Jones, whom I opined the Patriots might be interested in signing, and the New York Giants’ Michael Thomas. Davis’ 382 special teams snaps are far more than the Pats’ leader in that category, Matthew slater who had 326.

Cody Davis’ Fit With the Patriots

Speed is Davis’ best attribute. Despite his 6’2″ 203-pound frame, Davis ran a 4.41 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in 2013 and augmented his overall athleticism profile with a 41.5″ vertical leap.

Still, Davis went undrafted, but teams have found a place for him on special teams. Davis will likely fill the void left by the free agency exit of Nate Ebner, who signed with the New York Giants last week.

If the Patriots deal with injuries at safety, Davis could provide some help, but at this point, with the addition of Adrian Phillips, New England would seemingly be set on special teams, and perhaps even at safety with the return of Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung.

Patriots’ Key Departures and Additions

Evan Lazar of CLNS breaks down the players the Patriots have added, lost, and the remaining free agents the team has left from last season’s roster.

Updated #Patriots offseason activity after the release of Stephen Gostkowski and the signing of safety/special teamer Cody Davis. Notice Nick Folk is one of the team's remaining free agents (I think they'll draft someone, though). pic.twitter.com/3BoQoZ0C5r — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) March 23, 2020

