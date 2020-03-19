Patriots Sign Pro-Bowl Safety to Multi-Year Deal

After tons of news of departing free agents, the Patriots are finally beginning to add to their roster. On Thursday evening, several have reported the Patriots have agreed to terms with free-agent safety Adrian Phillips on a two-year deal.

A team source tells Yahoo Sports that Pro Bowl safety Adrian Phillips has agreed to a two-year deal with the #Patriots. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 19, 2020

Phillips’ Pro-Bowl designations came as a special teams player, but he has also had played a great deal as a safety. In his six-year career, spent with the Los Angeles Chargers organization, Phillips has five interceptions and 251 tackles.

The 27-year-old Phillips, who turns 28 later this month, missed nine games in 2019 with a broken arm but has proven to be a strong contributor when healthy. Coul Phillips replace Duron Harmon whom the team reportedly traded to the Detroit Lions on Wednesday, or will he be a rotational player at strong safety along with Patrick Chung?

Here is what some members of the media had to offer on Phillips and what he could bring to the Patriots in 2020:

One day after trading away one safety, the Patriots reportedly are signing another. Say hello to Adrian Phillips. https://t.co/CEXo1AROtq pic.twitter.com/3WAYSkAek8 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) March 19, 2020

Adrian Phillips' Pro Bowl and All-Pro nods came as a special teamer, but he also had a very productive 2018 season defensively. 94 tackles, nine passes defended, one INT, four TFLs. Missed more than half of 2019 with a broken arm. https://t.co/0xVSzsrYpm — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) March 19, 2020

Missed half the season last year due to a broken arm, but came back and played well. He also wore the green dot when healthy for the #Chargers. Mostly plays in the box or slot but some reps at free safety as well. #Patriots https://t.co/iERTDIPxOG — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) March 19, 2020

With so much transition, the news of Phillips’ agreement with the team is the next step in carving an identity for the team’s defense in 2020. Much has been made of Tom Brady’s exit, and with good reason, but it’s the Pats’ top-rated defense from 2019 that has seen the most change.

Phillips is an experienced, but still youthful enough option to supply some hope to Patriots fans.