Patriots Trade Duron Harmon to Lions: 5 Things You Should Know About Deal

On Wednesday morning, news of the New England Patriots sending safety Duron Harmon to the Detroit Lions broke, and it was just the latest information on what has become a bit of a mass exodus during the offseason for Bill Belichick and Co.

There will be several questions from the Patriots fanbase about the trade of the popular and effective Harmon, but here is what you should know about the deal.

What Are the Pats Getting Back in the Deal?

As of right now, all that has been confirmed is the generic term “draft picks.” Based on what we’ve seen swapped for other players who may have commanded a higher price tag than the 29-year-old strong safety, it seems appropriate to expect a couple late-round picks across perhaps two draft years.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport concurs:

This is a flip of late-round picks. https://t.co/aNNHwXfIgl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2020

What is the Money Aspect of this Deal?

As usual, it’s all about money, and Belichick’s belief that most anyone is replaceable. USA Today’s Henry McKenna delivers the quick analysis:

It all comes down to money. The Patriots free up $4.5 million in cap space by moving on from Harmon. He’ll leave behind $1.5 million in dead money, but apparently, the Patriots are content with that sunk cost when considering they can replace him. It’s not totally clear how they’ll do that. He played 65% of snaps in 2019 and played a free safety role which might be a challenge for Patrick Chung or Terrence Brooks to fill. Perhaps New England sees sufficient safety talent in the draft — or the Patriots intend to make an increased usage of their cornerbacks next season.

It seems like a small cap relief for what Harmon has meant to the team, but Belichick has been able to plug these gaps in the past, but he also had Tom Brady at QB. Apparently, Belichick is insistent on proving he has the magic. McKenna continues:

Ultimately, Belichick deemed Harmon an expendable asset. So he flipped him to the Lions for cap relief. Maybe it leaves a hole in the defense. Maybe Belichick trusts himself to get creative to fill the absence. It’s a typically ruthless move from Belichick, who has a reputation for moving on from starters like Harmon in just this cold, calculated fashion.

The Harmon Trade and Other Moves Scream Patriots’ Acceptance of a Rebuild

Harmon isn’t exactly Stephen Gilmore or the McCourty Twins, but he was a very valuable member of the locker room and team on the field:

Doug's not lying. Duron and Ted are two of the best people I've ever dealt with in that Patriots locker room. Just awesome, awesome guys. https://t.co/GaZlFjxJDU — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) March 18, 2020

Two notes on Duron Harmon: — He missed the first game of his rookie season in 2013 and hasn't missed a game since. — His 17 interceptions over the last seven seasons are most by any Patriots player. Logan Ryan is second with 13. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) March 18, 2020

My favorite Duron Harmon story is from Super Bowl LI. He was riding a stationary bike during halftime. The Patriots were down 21-3. Players were quiet and all of a sudden Harmon yells, “This is going to be the greatest comeback of all time!” The rest is history — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) March 18, 2020

When you consider Tom Brady is headed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team lost DT Danny Shelton, offensive lineman Ted Karras and Kyle Van Noy to the Miami Dolphins and Harmon will be joining Jamie Collins Sr. in Detroit, it’s not hard to see the sweeping change and the Pats’ acceptance of the restructuring.

Harmon Was Set to Be a Free Agent at the End of the Season

Harmon is heading into the final season of a four-year $17 million dollar deal, and he is scheduled to make $3.5 million on his base salary in 2020.

Perhaps Harmon’s impending free agency played a role in the Pats flipping him into more draft picks, though the team already has 12 in the 2020 Draft.

Who Will Replace Harmon in the Lineup?

Chung is already considered the primary guy there, so he is the obvious choice, but Brooks should also see snaps. That said, the Patriots still have the rest of the free agency period to add depth, and you can almost bet there will be a draft selection used on a strong safety this year.