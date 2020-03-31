Do the Raiders Have Any Interest in Cam Newton?

No matter what the Las Vegas Raiders do to support quarterback Derek Carr, many will suggest the team is going to make a change. The latest name to be mentioned in Raiders quarterback talk is Cam Newton. The former NFL MVP has been released by the Carolina Panthers and is sitting in free agency.

The market for Newton is significantly less than it would have been four years ago. He hasn’t nearly recaptured the magic that helped lead his team to the Super Bowl in 2015. 2019 was his most disappointing year yet as he missed 14 games due to injury. Considering the Raiders have a solid quarterback in Carr and just signed Marcus Mariota, why would they want Newton? Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports thinks it would be a low-risk move for the team:

The Raiders have committed to Derek Carr more times than we like to admit, and they’re also just a week removed from adding Marcus Mariota, who could conceivably push Carr to the bench by Week 1. Still, Vegas isn’t hurting for salary cap space after a spending spree on defense, and if, somehow, they’re able to find a taker for Carr, are we really sure Jon Gruden wouldn’t convince Mike Mayock to take another swing at a high-upside veteran with an arm unlike either that of Carr or Mariota? On a low-risk, prove-it deal, Newton would be a potential instant hit during the Raiders’ relocation.

It seems like a longshot Newton is wearing silver and black in Week 1, but clearly, some think it’s possible.

Will the Raiders Try to Sign Cam Newton?

While some would probably get excited about the idea of Newton coming to play in Las Vegas, it’s just not going to happen. Raiders insider for the Las Vegas Review-Journal Vincent Bonsignore pretty much killed the idea before it got out of control.

Pretty much should go without saying, but @Raiders are set at QB if you're thinking about Cam Newton. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) March 24, 2020

At this point in his career, Newton to the Raiders doesn’t make a lot of sense. He’s been getting injured more often and his best trait has always been his mobility and athletism. That’s only going to keep diminishing from here. Newton could still have an MVP-level season left in the tank, but it’s not a risk the Raiders need to take.

Newton Isn’t Better Than Derek Carr Anymore

Yes, there was definitely a time when Newton was objectively better than Derek Carr. However, it’s not so easy to make that call now. Since the 2016 season, Newton has 65 touchdowns and 44 interceptions. Carr has 90 touchdowns to only 37 interceptions. Carr also has more wins and passing yards.

The biggest advantage Newton has over Carr is that he makes more plays with his feet, but there’s no way to argue that the former is a better passer. There was a time when Newton could be considered one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but those days are far behind us. Carr isn’t a top-10 quarterback, but he’s better than Newton. Plus, the Raiders were really close to getting to the playoffs in 2019. If they decide to make a big chance at quarterback, that could mess up any momentum they had. Jon Gruden already has his project with Marcus Mariota. He doesn’t need to add another one to the mix.

