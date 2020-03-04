Tom Brady Dodges Raiders Question From UFC’s Dana White [WATCH]

The question on everybody’s mind this NFL offseason is: Where will Tom Brady play in 2020? At this point, it doesn’t seem like he even knows the answer to that question. One of the main teams he’s been linked is the Las Vegas Raiders. UFC President Dana White is a life long New England Patriots fan, but thanks to his ties to Las Vegas, he’s keeping a close eye on a potential move for Brady to join the silver and black.

White recently spoke with Brady on Instagram Live and asked the quarterback about his interest in joining the Raiders. The future Hall of Famer played coy.

“I don’t know what the future holds,” Brady said. “Right now, I’m just trying to be patient through the process.”

UFC President Dana White was on IG Live trying to convince Tom Brady to sign with the Las Vegas #Raiders. Brady: “I don’t know what the future holds. Right now, I’m just trying to be patient through the process.”pic.twitter.com/ppbajJnwZR — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 4, 2020

It’s not a surprise that Brady is keeping his cards close to the vest and he’s not about to add any fuel to the rumor mill. He didn’t give White any room to work with that answer. Free agency is only a few weeks away, so where he plans to play will become clearer soon.

Bill Belichick & Brady Recently Spoke

There are many who believe that Brady is preparing to move on from the Patriots, but it would be unwise to count out Bill Belichick. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the two men had a conversation recently.

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have spoken recently, but those talks were not yesterday and the tone of their discussion was “business as usual”, per source. Still many questions left to answer. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2020

Some reports have indicated that the conversation didn’t go well, but Schefter’s report seems less hyperbolic. Opening up a dialogue is a step in the right direction for the Patriots as it wouldn’t make a lot of sense for them to not even try to retain Brady.

Follow the Heavy Las Vegas Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Latest Tom Brady to Raiders Reports Are Conflicting

There are serious legs to the idea that Tom Brady won’t be calling New England home after free agency is said and done. However, it remains to be seen if he’ll be wearing silver and black. Raiders insider for The Atheltic Vic Tafur recently said the team is “definitely in play for Brady,” but Tom Curran, who is an insider for Patriots, believes that Jon Gruden isn’t interested in making a big play for the quarterback.

From a business standpoint, it makes a lot of sense for the Raiders to go after Brady. He’s a huge star and would definitely help bring a lot of eyes to the organization. On the football side, the move wouldn’t make a lot of sense for either party. The Raiders are a young team on the rise, but it remains to be seen how far away they are from being Super Bowl contenders. Plus, Gruden’s playbook is among the hardest to get adjusted to in the NFL. That sounds like a lot of work for a quarterback who has already proven all that he can.

It’s hard to know exactly what Brady and the Raiders are thinking, but there’s likely at least a little bit of interest there. It’s anybody’s guess what’s going to happen in the end. Regardless, there is bound to be a lot more intrigue concerning the situation as free agency draws near.

READ NEXT: Raiders to Meet With Sleeper Quarterback Prospect: Report

