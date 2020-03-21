Rob Gronkowski Dances With No Audience in WWE Walkout [WATCH]

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski made his highly-anticipated WWE debut during Friday Night SmackDown on March 20. Because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the United States, Fight Night SmackDown featured no audience.

Gronk still made an energetic entrance, however, dancing his way into ring. He was introduced by his longtime friend, Mojo Rawley. Here is the video:

It was reported by the editor-in-chief of Wrestling Sheet, Ryan Satin, the Gronk was signing with the WWE. March 20’s Friday Night SmackDown was his first official night performing on the roster.

Gronk will be the host of WrestleMania on April 4 and 5. He announced is via Twitter:

It’s official! I’m hosting @WrestleMania this year…and it’s gonna be too big for just one night. For the 1st time, #WrestleMania will be a 🚨2-NIGHT🚨event: Saturday, April 4 AND Sunday, April 5 on @WWENetwork! Tell you more this Friday night on #SmackDown at 8 ET on @FOXTV. — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) March 18, 2020

His tweet reads: It’s official! I’m hosting Wrestlemania this year…and it’s gonna be too big for just one night. For the 1st time, WrestleMania will be a 2-NIGHT event: Saturday, April 4 AND Sunday, April 5 on WWE Network! Tell you more this Friday night on SmackDown at 8 ET on Fox.

READ NEXT: Jorge Masvidal Shreds Kevin Lee for Continuing to Fight After Tapping Out