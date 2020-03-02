Saints’ Michael Thomas Sounds Off on Tony Romo’s CBS Deal, New CBA

Over the weekend, news broke that former Dallas Cowboys‘ quarterback Tony Romo and CBS had agreed to a multi-year contract worth approximately $17 million per season. The New York Post first reported the news. The deal was later confirmed by the Washington Post.

With the two sides in agreement, it avoided a potential bidding war with the likes of Fox or ESPN, were rumored to be ready to over Romo $10 million per season to pilfer him away from CBS.

Per Jenna West of SI.com, Tony Romo made $3 million last season and with his new deal, he will get a raise of $14 million per year. Romo’s new deal almost doubles the deal that John Madden received from Fox.

Romo will also be making more money in the broadcast booth than he did during his 14-year career at under center for the Dallas Cowboys. He went straight to the football field to the broadcast booth in 2017 and made an immediate impact alongside his partner Jim Nantz.

“I am ecstatic times 10,” Nantz said via The Spun of Romo’s new contract with CBS.

“He’s one of my best friends in the world,” Romo said of Nantz back in 2018.

Michael Thomas on Tony Romo’s New Deal and New CBA

Over the Weekend when Romo’s new deal was announced, it caught the attention of Michael Thomas, who is the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL currently at $100 million over five years. Thomas took to Twitter to share his reaction tweeting, Thank you, that’s why we shouldn’t sign the new CBA agreement no way the announcer should be making more [than] 90% of the players. Thomas would later delete his tweet about Romo’s contract.

The details that stand out in the proposed CBA is the possibility of extending the regular season from 16 to 17 games and it would increase player benefits. They will also present a slight increase in revenue share from 47 percent.

Thomas is not the first current player that sounds off on the proposed CBA deal. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers also spoke out against the deal. Wilson raised concerns about why they are rushing to get this deal done.

“The @NBA & @MLB are doing it right. Players come first. ALL @NFL players deserve the same. WE should not rush the next 10 YEARS for Today’s satisfaction. I VOTE NO.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers focused his concerns on adding more games to the regular-season schedule.

“My decision to vote No is based off the conversations I have had with the men in my locker room that I’m tasked to represent,” Rodgers tweeted. “This deal will affect every player that ever plays this game and we have made this decision with only an abbreviated version of the deal and that isn’t good enough.”

He would continue:

“16 games to me, was never something to be negotiated,” Rodgers continued. “The owners made it clear that the 17th game is about paying for the ‘added’ benefits, and had nothing to do with positive feedback received about any extra risks involved with the added regular-season game.”

“Per source, the NFLPA is seriously split on new, CBA. Players got nothing from meeting with NFL. The executive council voted 7-4 against it. The team reps voted 17-14 for it with one abstaining. It was sent to full membership anyway. Uncharted waters trying to push [a] deal through,” Hill tweeted.

