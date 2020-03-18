Seahawks Agree to Terms With Former Steelers Offensive Lineman

The Seahawks added a little more protection for Russell Wilson as the team agreed to terms with former Steelers offensive lineman B.J. Finney. Finney’s deal is for two years, but reports of his contract range from eight to 9.5 million.

“The #Seahawks are signing former #Steelers OL B.J. Finney to a two-year, $8 million deal, source said. Versatile interior player who has 13 career starts,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Twitter.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted that Finney was initially expected to re-sign with the Steelers before the Seahawks offer became too good to pass up.

“Steelers and B.J. Finney had planned to work out and extension, but the team wasn’t ready to reach Seattle’s two-year, $9.5-million deal. So, Finney’s a Seahawk,” Fowler tweeted.

The Seahawks Lost George Fant to the Jets

The move comes a day after former Seahawks lineman George Fant agreed to a deal with the Jets. Finney’s salary is projected to be about half of what Fant will average with the Jets.

“Former Seahawks’ OT George Fant reached agreement with the Jets on a three-year, $30 million deal that includes $13.7 million guaranteed, per

@JFowlerESPN and me,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted.

The Seahawks still have more work to do all over the roster and especially with the offensive line. Yet, the signing of Finney gives the team one more potential starting option. ESPN’s Field Yates reported that the Seahawks tendered Joey Hunt who filled in at center for Justin Britt after he was lost for the season with an ACL injury.

“The Seahawks have tendered restricted free agents C Joey Hunt and DE Branden Jackson, per source. Hunt finished the season as a starter following Justin Britt’s season-ending injury,” Yates explained on Twitter.

Finney Has the Ability to Play 3 Positions

One of the advantages of the Finney signing is his ability to play multiple positions. Finney spent time at left guard, center and right guard as ESPN’s Brady Henderson detailed.

“Per ESPN charting, Finney’s career snaps by O-line position: 427 at left guard, 381 at center, 139 at right guard. Seahawks have uncertainty at LG (Mike Iupati is a free agent) and C (Justin Britt is coming off a torn ACL and has a huge cap number),” Henderson explained on Twitter.

Henderson noted that Finney started in place of Maurkice Pouncey at center while he was suspended. Finney’s signing could put Justin Britt’s future with the team in doubt.

“Our Steelers reporter, @bepryor, notes that B.J. Finney played particularly well in his two starts at center last season while Maurkice Pouncey was suspended. With Justin Britt coming off a torn ACL, Seahawks have options at center with Finney, Joey Hunt and Ethan Pocic,” Henderson tweeted.

The Seahawks Have Been Mostly Quiet at the Start of Free Agency

All roads lead back to Jadeveon Clowney and here is why. The Seahawks have been quiet as free agency began, choosing to focus on re-signing their own before pursuing opposing team’s players.

The biggest move the Seahawks have made so far is re-signing defensive tackle Jarran Reed. If the Seahawks are able to re-sign Clowney, we can expect a few more moves similar to the size of Finney’s deal. Clowney signing with another team would give the Seahawks more money to go after some of the mid-level free agents. Time will tell which option the Seahawks choose.