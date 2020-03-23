Seahawks Considering Backup Options to Jadeveon Clowney

As NFL free agency begins its second week, Jadeveon Clowney remains unsigned leaving the Seahawks’ offseason plan in limbo. Clowney is clearly the Seahawks’ plan A as evident by the team only making a few minor signings so far in free agency. The question for the Seahawks as they enter week two is just how long they can afford to wait on Clowney.

The Seahawks have plans for what to do if Clowney moves on, as well as if the pass rusher returns to Seattle. It is difficult to make any major moves until Clowney’s future is made clear.

Former Vikings’ defensive end Everson Griffen has been mentioned as the Seahawks’ likely top backup option and even a possibility if Seattle is able to retain Clowney. Griffen announced last week that he would not be returning to Minnesota and planned to sign with another team.

“Source said dominoes will need to fall before Griffen ends up with a new team. A lot will depend on where Clowney signs and then Griffen could end up being an option B for a team that doesn’t get Clowney,” St. Paul Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson reported on Twitter.

Clowney appears to be mulling over whether to take the Seahawks’ long-term offer that is less than he expected or to sign a one-year contract with Seattle or another team. The Seahawks have already missed out on a number of the top available free agents who agreed to terms with teams in the first week.

Everson Griffen, Benson Mayowa & Jabaal Sheard Have Been Mentioned as Backup Options

If Clowney walks, the Seahawks can address the vacancy in two ways: free agency or via a trade. Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith’s reported that the Seahawks are considering Benson Mayowa and Jabaal Sheard in addition to Griffen if Clowney decides to sign elsewhere.

Regardless of whether or not the team finds a way to retain Clowney, who hasn’t had the market he hoped for, Seattle has reached out to several other veteran pass rushers to form a contingency plan. Among those options, one credible source indicated the Seahawks have interest in Benson Mayowa and Jabaal Sheard.

Mayowa was part of the Seahawks’ Super Bowl team in 2013. He is coming off a career-high seven sacks with the Raiders last season. Mayowa has spent time with the Raiders, Cowboys and Cardinals after his rookie season with the Seahawks. Sheard notched 4.5 sacks and 25 tackles in 13 games last season with the Colts.

There Have Been Trade Rumors Linking the Seahawks to Matt Judon & Yannick Ngakoue

None of these options move the needle quite like Clowney, and the team’s best alternative option to land a premier pass rusher is in the trade market. Both Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue were set to hit the free-agent market before being franchise-tagged by the Ravens and Jaguars respectively.

The Seahawks have been linked to trade talks for both players but are unlikely to make a deal unless Clowney walks. Pro Football Network’s Benjamin Allbright reported that the Seahawks have inquired about Ngakoue’s availability.

Pro Football Network’s NFL Insider Ben Allbright is reporting that several teams have inquired about Ngakoue and are interested in making a deal with Jacksonville. Those teams include the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, and the New York Jets. The Philadelphia Eagles have also checked in on Ngakoue. But their level of interest is unclear at the moment.

Smith reported that the Seahawks have interest in Judon as the Ravens could be interested in shedding salary with their recent free-agent moves.

“I’m hearing #Seahawks have inquired about availability of Ravens EDGE defender Matt Judon, who received franchise tag. No deal imminent at this time. Baltimore only has a few million in cap space after landing Calais Campbell/Michael Brockers, team is open to moving him,” Smith reported on Twitter.