Drunk WR Auditioned for Record Deal at Party With Famous Rapper

Retired NFL veteran, Nate Burleson says that he once auditioned for a rap contract while at a party with rapper, Juvenile.

Literally!

“I was in Cleveland playing for the Browns at the end of my career,” Burleson tells me while appearing on a recent episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“And I went to a MGK concert series which lasts for a couple days. I was deep in the cut. It took me about an hour to get there. I was with Andrew Hopkins one of my homeboys – a beast on media and TV. He knew MGK. We get there, I’m tipsy. I’m lit. There was a whole bunch of concerts, there’s food everywhere and at the end of the night, we were in the back where the celebs and athletes hang out and I saw Juve.”

For those keeping score at home: Juvenile is a highly successful New Orleans,Louisiana-based rapper that has performed with greats like Lil Wayne. He’s most notable for his hit Back That Azz up, which debuted on February 24, 1999.

Juvenile recently performed the hit last month with dancing help from former Democratic candidate hopeful Tom Steyer when he made a campaign stop at Allen University in Columbia, South Carolina.

“I was like Juve what’s up man,” Burleson recounted.

“I’m a big fan bro and he was like, that’s what’s up. I know who you are. He was lit too and I was lit so this was my shot.”

Lit = Drunk, FYI. Everyone enjoyed themselves as adults at the party.

That’s when Burleson started rapping.

“So I started freestyling for him.” Burleson told Scoop B Radio.

“Like I was trying to get signed and Andrew Hopkins was looking at me like, Bro, what are you doing? I was like, ‘I’m trying to make it man! I gotta make it out here!’ and he thought that was so funny and looking back, there might be picture or video out there where he took it of me literally freestyling in Juve’s ear and Juve was so uninterested because he was lit! Can you imagine that bro? Andre was like, ‘What are you doin’?’ ‘I gotta make it bro. This is my one shot!’ he was like, you’re in the NFL! What are talking about make it? You’re good! I don’t know. I had to. I was trying to get signed bro! [laughing] I was trying to put 400 Degreez Part 3 out!!”

That’s a hilarious story. Nate Burleson had a successful 12 seasons in the NFL. The ex-wide receiver out of Nevada was a third round pick in the 2003 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings and scored 39 touchdowns on 457 receptions which totaled 5,630 yards during his career.

Afrter his stint with the Vikings, Burleson played a few seasons for the Seattle Seahawks. Following his tenure with the Seahawks, Burleson rounded out his career with the Detroit Lions and had a cup of coffee with the Cleveland Browns.

He retired in 2014. Since retirement, Burleson has had a successful career as a broadcaster.

The Seattle, Washington native is a host on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football during the week. On Weekends, he is an analyst at CBS Sports on The NFL Today. In between football analyst work, Burleson is a New York correspondent for the entertainment news program Extra.