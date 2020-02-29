Back That Ass Up Makes Juvenile Old, Tom Steyer Dances to It [VIDEO]

On Friday February 28, Democratic Candidate Tom Steyer appeared at Allen University in Columbia, South Carolina with rapper, Juvenile and danced to Juvenile’s classic hit, Back That Ass Up.

#BackThatVoteUp Party before we Vote, Tom Steyer took the stage with Juvenile at Allen University. Vote Saturday Tomorrow February 29th. Polls open at 7am! #BackThatVoteUp pic.twitter.com/nM4j6guy10 — SC for Tom 2020 🌎 (@TeamTomSC) February 29, 2020

For those keeping score at home: Back That Ass up debuted on February 24, 1999, was produced by Mannie Fresh and the song features Juvenile and Lil Wayne.

I recently spoke with Juvenile about his legendary song, his favorite NBA team, the New Orleans Pelicans and who will be the next Jay-Z.

Check out our Q&A:



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: ‘Back That Ass Up’ is legendary. What was the first NBA game that you remember them playing I guess the edited version of your song?

Juvenile: Man, Whoo! that’s a hard one there… I think the Hornets, one of the Hornets games that I was at or on TV. I remember if I can recall, I think it was the Celtics, one of the Celtics games. I think the Celtics were playing Sacramento ‘cause I was watching that game and I heard it come on.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: My sister is in her 20s. She was young when that song came out. To see it playing in the club to this day, for people who weren’t even born when they hear it does it make you feel old? [laughs]

Juvenile: Oh yeah, oh yeah I gotta admit that, especially when they come up to me and call me “Uncle.” You know that makes me feel old too, but I’m cool wit it. I’m good with it.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: As an OG in the hip-hop game, who do you like in hip-hop currently?

Juvenile: Oh that list is long. My nephew always bringing me some new artists like every other week. But I like, of course I like Drake. I don’t know if we can consider him as young ‘cause he’s been in the game for a minute now. I like 2 Chains, Jay-Z crazy, but my list is long. I’m listening to my son [Young Juve] music, I like the little cat from Houston…The one that makes the beats? Travis $cott. I like Kendrick, my list long though.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: When you look at the transition from music to business and basically lifestyle, do you think we’ll see another Jay-Z in the next lifetime?

Juvenile: I guarantee that we’ll see another Jay-Z. I don’t know when but I guarantee that we’ll see another one. I don’t know as far as doing music, but black billionaire like that? I’m pretty sure. I respect the hustle though.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You’re a Pelicans fan. Zion Williamson is back. What do the Pelicans need to do in order to get the eighth see in the NBA Playoffs?

Juvenile: Zion’s back, we might make the playoffs. I’m pretty sure the eight teams ahead of us ain’t that good that we can’t get to that 8th spot.