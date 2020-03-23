Shaq Reveals Why Notorious BIG, Puff Daddy Took His Music Seriously [VIDEO]

NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal has done it all: educated, 5 NBA Championships, commercials and appearing on Turner TV.

Don’t also forget that he actually appeared in rap songs with late great Brooklyn rapper, The Notorious BIG.

Appearing on this week’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Shaq discussed his experiences with Biggie.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Shaquille O’Neal on the line Scoop B Radio…the first pick in the 1992 NBA Draft out of LSU…

Shaquille O’Neal: “I was the first pick/ word is bornin’/ not Christian Laettner/ not Alonzo Mourning/ “

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Yo, help me understand something. You have had the royal privilege to get in the studio with Biggie Smalls. Many people who rap can’t say that. What was Biggie like in the studio?

Shaquille O’Neal: It was only four people that were the same way: Biggie, Jay-Z, KRS-One, and Nas. So a lot of times with me playing, it was the traditional – okay see if Biggie wanna rap with me. So we called Puff, Oh yeah Big likes you. Send the beat down. So we sent ‘You Can’t Stop the Reign’. Big said that he’ll jump on that. He’ll see you in two weeks. So now I’m in the studio that I built in my house and I go over the verse a million times because one: can’t be whack for Biggie. I can’t disrespect Biggie like that. So I went over my verse a million times. So when he came in, I was nervous. I played it and he started bobbin’ and said, ‘Okay big dog!’ That’s tight! That’s tight! I like that!… and I said, ‘You sure?’ and said, ‘Yeah that’s tight.’ I like that. So I gave him a piece of paper and I said, Biggie I’ll be in my house. When you get done you just have the engineer call me. And he said to me, ‘What’s this? He said, ‘I’m ready right now.’ – what do you mean you’re ready right now? He said, ‘I’m ready.’ And when I tell that it was one take, 15 seconds – it was more like a minute, it was crazy. It was so hot that I had to go to him and say, Mr Big – and he said,’ oh yeah that’s right… the kids’. And then he back in and laid the other verse he got. I’m the only one in America with the verse with the curse words. And I’ll never release and I’ll never play it. But when I tell you he killed it – Jiggaman did the same thing. He just went in there with no pen no pad, just went in there and blew it up

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Jay Z, Biggie Smalls make you s—t your drawers/

Shaquille O’Neal: Jay Z, Nas and KRS-One. KRS-One rapped for 40 minutes one time. Just freestyling. He said, ‘Alright. Delete that. I’m ready now.’ What do you mean delete that? No No, keep that. I was just freestyling. So those are the four guys that I’ve seen not write anything down and do it like that. It was a privilege and an honor to witness that. It just shows that I was serious about that. If I was doing it for a gimmick, or just doing it for whatever I think they wouldn’t have put on it. But they knew I was serious from the hard work that I put in, plus I had some bars…