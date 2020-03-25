Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan Sounds Off On Nuggets’ Jamal Murray’s Deleted Instagram Video

Over the weekend, Heavy’s Emily Bicks reported that Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was trending in the first spot on Twitter after a video was posted on his Instagram story featuring his girlfriend Harper Hempel giving him oral sex. Instagram users were shocked, to say the least.

Some random posts were released on Murray’s Instagram page before his page was deleted. Murray did release a statement on Twitter, which read, “First and foremost, I would like to apologize to my fans. My account has been hacked, currently working on the issue. Thanks.”

Twitter user Princella D. Smith tweeted that it is obvious that Murray posted it by accident, but shared there are resources to get the video off the internet.

“Jamal, you clearly posted it by accident. Please use your money and resources to remove the video from the internet as best you can. There are companies that can help you with this. I most feel sorry for Harper, whose public, personal, and professional life are now compromised.”

On Tuesday night, San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan was asked about Jamal Murray’s video on Instagram. The four-time All-Star replied, ” You know what be killing be about people no BS,” said DeRozan. “It is when they carry on some dumb-s*** that goes on with anybody-anybody that is somebody they carry it on. Like that S*** don’t get played out they just come with some Jamal Murray type S***. Like grow the f*** up like God damn, that S*** is corny as F***.”

This season DeRozan is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game in 61 games this season for the San Antonio Spurs.

Earlier today, Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported that if the Spurs guard doesn’t agree to an extension with San Antonio by the late June deadline, DeMar DeRozan intends to decline his $27.7 million player option, and it would make him an unrestricted free agent.

As Haynes noted that just because DeMar DeRozan declines his option doesn’t mean that there isn’t a chance that he wouldn’t resign, but there have been numerous reports that DeRozan is not happy in the Alamo city.

Blazers’ CJ McCollum Sounds off on Jamal Murray

On Monday, Portland Trailblazers guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum were on the NBA’s Instagram live chatting while practicing social distance at their homes with their families. During the chat, a McCollum read one of the comments from a user said “CJ your pubes look like Jamal Murray”

“They said my pubes look like Jamal Murray,” said McCollum.

Damian Lillard: This is why you can’t have CJ on [Instagram] Live because you go and address them type of comments. You can’t address those type of comments bruth.

CJ McCollum: Bruh, I’m just reading the comments. They said it looks like KD’s head. What bro, it’s the comments. Shoutouts to my guys Jamal and KD.

Damian Lillard: Bruh you can’t address these comments.

CJ McCollum: whatcha mean?

