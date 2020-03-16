Tyson Fury’s UKAD Investigation Could Lead to 8-Year Ban: Report

Last weekend, The Daily Mail reported that a farmer claimed he was bribed to lie about selling wild boar meat to boxer Tyson “Gypsy King” Fury in 2015. The farmer, Martin Carefoot, alleged that a member from the Gypsy King’s team offered him £25,000 to state that he supplied the meat to Fury and his cousin, Hughie Fury.

In 2015, both Tyson and Hughie tested positive for elevated nandrolone levels, which they blamed on eating wild boar meat. Both boxers claimed that they did not intentionally consume a banned substance. In 2017, Carefoot gave two written statements to support the cousins’ claims about purchasing the boar meat from him.

The UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) agency investigated the incident in 2017, and hit the cousins with a backdated two-year ban. Fury’s 2015 win over Christian Hammer was disqualified but he was able to keep his 2015 win over Wladimir Klitschko remained.

He returned to action in 2018 to box against Sefer Seferi, winning the match via corner retirement.

Fury Could Face an 8-Year Ban if Found Guilty of Tampering With the Investigation

According to the Daily Mail, because of these allegations that have surfaced from the farmer, the UKAD have said they are set to open up a new investigation. The Mail states that if Tyson and Hughie are found guilty of tampering with an investigation, they could face a suspension of up to 8 years.

At 31 years old, the Gypsy King’s boxing career could be over if he is found guilty and receives the massive suspension. Hughie, who is known as “The Fist of Fury,” is 25 years old, but a lengthy ban like this could derail his career as well.

The UKAD has not publicly addressed this situation. Fury has yet to comment about the reports as well, but he has maintained a social media presence since the allegations surfaced.

Tyson Fury Had a Sensational Rematch Performance Over Rival Deontay Wilder

The Gypsy King faced Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder in a highly-anticipated rematch in February. The two first met in December 2018, and the result was a controversial split-decision draw. Many fans and analysts had scored the fight for Fury.

In the rematch, Fury left no doubt. He dominated the match until The Bronze Bomber’s corner threw in the towel. The Gypsy King had his hand raised via seventh-round TKO.

The two men are now set to fight in a trilogy match. Wilder informed the media that he was invoking his rematch clause, which allows him to fight Fury again. The fight is reportedly set for July 18 in the United States.

