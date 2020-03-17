Vikings Trade Stefon Diggs in Major Deal: Report

Stefon Diggs assured us today that his latest cryptic tweet would materialize into something, and he wasn’t lying. While the NFL world was busy scoffing at the perceived theft that was the Arizona Cardinals landing DeAndre Hopkins in a trade, the Minnesota Vikings were busy working out a trade involving their own superstar receiver. On Monday Night they finalized that trade.

Vikings Trade Stefon Diggs to Bills

Stefon Diggs tweeted today that it was time for a new beginning, and now he will get just that, in Buffalo, New York.

According to Fox’s Jay Glazer, the Buffalo Bills have acquired Diggs from the Minnesota Vikings in a trade.

Texans fans may want to cover their eyes in this section, as the terms of the Diggs trade will likely cause Houston fans to second guess their fandom.

Along with Diggs, the Vikings will trade a seventh-round draft pick in this year’s upcoming draft. In return, Minnesota will receive a first-round pick, fifth-round pick, and sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, along with a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Bills Offense Should Be Lethal With Diggs

The Buffalo Bills were one of the toughest outs in all of football a season ago. Their defense was one of the grittiest in all the league, their run offense ranked eighth-best in football, while quarterback Josh Allen took a major leap forward in his development.

Now, Allen will have the chance to tap into his true potential with a legitimate wide receiver-one at his disposal. No disrespect to John Brown and Cole Beasley, but Diggs is a different animal. The former Vikings standout has eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in each of the past two seasons, including a 2018 campaign in which he hauled in a career-high 102 receptions.

Diggs accomplished these feats despite battling for touches alongside fellow pro bowl wideout Adam Thielen in the Minnesota offense.

Did Kirk Cousins’ Extension Lead to Diggs Wanting Out?

Diggs took to Twitter today dropping numerous cryptic tweets, something that he’s become quite notorious for during his NFL career. However, when a fan called him out on those tweets, he stated that “Nah this ain’t one of them times champ. Something’s going to happen.”

He was ultimately telling the truth. However, it’s quite interesting that he hinted at a trade shortly after the Vikings extended their starting quarterback Kirk Cousins for two more seasons, through the year 2022.

Vikings wideouts, Diggs included, went to the media on numerous occasions to voice their displeasure with the signal-caller, some direct, some not so direct. It was believed that Cousins had won his teammates over with his stellar play down the stretch of 2020.

While he’s certainly won over the organization, evident by his extension, it’s worth considering that Diggs wasn’t so quick to jump on the bandwagon, ultimately leading to his exit from Minnesota.

