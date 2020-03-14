Vince Carter’s Impact on Warriors’ Steph Curry, Mavs’ Seth Curry Revealed

Vince Carter had impact on the Curry brothers; Steph and Seth.

After all, he was teammates with their dad during his days as a shooting guard on the Toronto Raptors.

“I was living here on and off for three years,” Steph Curry once told me. “I love the city. I love the people here.”

Appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, retired NBA player, Tracy Murray details how the Curry’s took advantage of their dad’s time when he was a member of the Toronto Raptors.

Check out a snippet from our Q&A below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You were teammates with Dell Curry who was in Toronto as well. Steph Curry –

Tracy Murray: Dell Curry could shoot it. I mean shoot it. I mean we saw those kids develop – we saw those kids when they were around 7 and 9 years old, around that time….

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: J.R. Reid told me that he used to travel with the team back in Charlotte, they used to put him in front of the team flight and he would sing Michael Jackson and would just entertain the crowd – this is from J.R. Reid. Their dad, Steph and Seth’s playing in the NBA was like a case study on how to operate as a professional. What did you see from them early on?

Tracy Murray: I saw the love for the game early on. The love and the dedication. When we were done with practice, Dell would stick around and the kids would come in and work out right after practice, after we’re done. You’ll see Dell putting them through a few drills – you just saw it then. Game days they would have two special seats behind our bench just for them and they would come and go throughout the game and you would see them disappear off the bench and you know where they were going? – they went upstairs to the practice facility and they were shooting during the games. You know my brother Cameron – Cameron Murray for people who don’t know is my brother went to Louisville, played at USC for a couple years, Globetrotter, had a couple of tryouts with the League but my brother was up there talking care of me at the time – I had an arthoscopic hip surgery and he was working out afterwards in the gym, I would be on the bike trying to do the exercises that I was told to do. We would see those kids come there all the time not just after practice but my brother would see them take off. And we would ask each other, “Did you see them take off? Yeah they took off. They’re dedicated.”…They always go up to the gym during the game and shoot. They’re the only two kids in NBA history probably that got with shooting balls on the basketball court during halftime or something. I mean, security normally would keep them off – its Dell’s kids. And Toronto was a different town. They would allow those two kids to take shots. So they’re shooting in front of like 20,000 people while were in the locker room, so when you have that access, you have access to Vince Carter. Their dad was one of the greatest shooters that played. Yeah I have access to Antonio Davis who is an All-Star at the time. Charles Oakley. Mugsy Bogues. You have access to all these guys throughout the history of Dell Curry. They can touch and get knowledge from – can you imagine Vince playing against Steph now and laugh about remembering when you were running around in the locker room? – Now he’s playing against him. It’s amazing to know their journey and see where they are now. Just to sit back and say I’m not surprised because we saw it forming then.