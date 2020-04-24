2020 NFL Draft TV Schedule Day 2: What Rounds are on Tonight, When?

Day 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft lived up to the hype. The virtual event went off seamlessly by supplying us with the same shocking and thrilling draft moments we’ve come to expect over the years. We should expect no different on Friday night, as we’re gifted with not one, but two rounds of draft picks.

Find out below how to watch, when to watch, and who to watch for on Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft Kicks Off on Friday Night

Date: Friday, 4/24 (tonight) Rounds: 2 & 3 Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET Place: Roger Goodell’s Basement (Bronxville, NY) Live Coverage: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network Stream: WatchESPN, NFL Mobile

How to Watch/Stream:

You can enjoy the second day of the 2020 NFL Draft through numerous outlets. ABC, ESPN & NFL Network will each be airing the festivities live, while the latter two will once again be joining forces to provide a joint broadcast which will be fed to both channels.

No cable? No problem. You can stream the Draft live through numerous selections of services. SlingTV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and Hulu Live all offer at least one of the three channels (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network) that will be broadcasting the event. Each of these services also offers some sort of free trial.

*SlingTV is currently running a tremendous deal for us in quarantine, allowing us to Watch TV for Free, with no credit card/payment information required.

If you can’t get in front of a TV on Friday night, we’ve got you covered. The Draft will be available live through the WatchESPN and NFL Mobile apps available for both Android and IOS.

Round 2-3 Draft Order

Round 2 will consist of 32 total draft picks, as did Round 1. However, Round 3 will include the addition of compensatory picks. The picks will be added in between Round 3 and Round 7 as compensation for losing players in free agency.

The 2020 NFL Draft consists of 32 overall compensatory picks in total, spread out across 15 different teams.

* To best prepare yourself for festivities, be sure to check our draft experts’ Top-10 Rankings for each position group listed below.

POS. Ranks: [QB | RB | WR | OL | EDGE/DL | LB | CB/S] Round 2 33. Cincinnati Bengals

34. Indianapolis Colts

35. Detroit Lions

36. New York Giants

37. New England Patriots (via LAC)

38. Carolina Panthers

39. Miami Dolphins

40. Houston Texans

41. Cleveland Browns

42. Jacksonville Jaguars

43. Chicago Bears

44. Indianapolis Colts

45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

46. Denver Broncos

47. Atlanta Falcons

48. New York Jets

49. Pittsburgh Steelers

50. Chicago Bears

51. Dallas Cowboys

52. Los Angeles Rams

53. Philadelphia Eagles

54. Buffalo Bills

55. Baltimore Ravens

56. Miami Dolphins

57. Los Angeles Rams

58. Minnesota Vikings

59. Seattle Seahawks

60. Baltimore Ravens

61. Tennessee Titans

62. Green Bay Packers

63. Kansas City Chiefs

64. Seattle Seahawks Round 3 65. Cincinnati Bengals

66. Washington Redskins

67. Detroit Lions

68. New York Jets

69. Carolina Panthers

70. Miami Dolphins

71. Los Angeles Chargers

72. Arizona Cardinals

73. Jacksonville Jaguars

74. Cleveland Browns

75. Indianapolis Colts

76. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

77. Denver Broncos

78. Atlanta Falcons

79. New York Jets

80. Las Vegas Raiders

81. Las Vegas Raiders

82. Dallas Cowboys

83. Denver Broncos

84. Los Angeles Rams

85. Detroit Lions

86. Buffalo Bills

87. New England Patriots

88. New Orleans Saints

89. Minnesota Vikings

90. Houston Texans

91. Las Vegas Raiders

92. Baltimore Ravens

93. Tennessee Titans

94. Green Bay Packers

95. Denver Broncos

96. Kansas City Chiefs

97. Cleveland Browns

98. New England Patriots

99. New York Giants

100. New England Patriots

101. Seattle Seahawks

102. Pittsburgh Steelers

103. Philadelphia Eagles

104. Los Angeles Rams

105. Minnesota Vikings

106. Baltimore Ravens

READ NEXT: Highlights of Giants’ Shocking 1st-Round Draft Pick [WATCH]