2020 NFL Draft TV Schedule Day 2: What Rounds are on Tonight, When?

2020 NFL Draft Day 2 TV Schedule

Getty Jake Fromm of the Georgia Bulldogs

Day 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft lived up to the hype. The virtual event went off seamlessly by supplying us with the same shocking and thrilling draft moments we’ve come to expect over the years. We should expect no different on Friday night, as we’re gifted with not one, but two rounds of draft picks.

Find out below how to watch, when to watch, and who to watch for on Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft Kicks Off on Friday Night

  1. Date: Friday, 4/24 (tonight)
  2. Rounds: 2 & 3
  3. Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  4. Place: Roger Goodell’s Basement (Bronxville, NY)
  5. Live Coverage: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
  6. Stream: WatchESPN, NFL Mobile

How to Watch/Stream:

You can enjoy the second day of the 2020 NFL Draft through numerous outlets. ABC, ESPN & NFL Network will each be airing the festivities live, while the latter two will once again be joining forces to provide a joint broadcast which will be fed to both channels.

No cable? No problem. You can stream the Draft live through numerous selections of services. SlingTV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and Hulu Live all offer at least one of the three channels (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network) that will be broadcasting the event. Each of these services also offers some sort of free trial.

*SlingTV is currently running a tremendous deal for us in quarantine, allowing us to Watch TV for Free, with no credit card/payment information required.

If you can’t get in front of a TV on Friday night, we’ve got you covered. The Draft will be available live through the WatchESPN and NFL Mobile apps available for both Android and IOS.

Round 2-3 Draft Order

Round 2 will consist of 32 total draft picks, as did Round 1. However, Round 3 will include the addition of compensatory picks. The picks will be added in between Round 3 and Round 7 as compensation for losing players in free agency.

The 2020 NFL Draft consists of 32 overall compensatory picks in total, spread out across 15 different teams.

* To best prepare yourself for festivities, be sure to check our draft experts’ Top-10 Rankings for each position group listed below. 

  1. POS. Ranks: [QB | RB | WR | OL | EDGE/DL | LB | CB/S]
  2. Round 2
  4. 33. Cincinnati Bengals
    34. Indianapolis Colts
    35. Detroit Lions
    36. New York Giants
    37. New England Patriots (via LAC)
    38. Carolina Panthers
    39. Miami Dolphins
    40. Houston Texans
    41. Cleveland Browns
    42. Jacksonville Jaguars
    43. Chicago Bears
    44. Indianapolis Colts
    45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    46. Denver Broncos
    47. Atlanta Falcons
    48. New York Jets
    49. Pittsburgh Steelers
    50. Chicago Bears
    51. Dallas Cowboys
    52. Los Angeles Rams
    53. Philadelphia Eagles
    54. Buffalo Bills
    55. Baltimore Ravens
    56. Miami Dolphins
    57. Los Angeles Rams
    58. Minnesota Vikings
    59. Seattle Seahawks
    60. Baltimore Ravens
    61. Tennessee Titans
    62. Green Bay Packers
    63. Kansas City Chiefs
    64. Seattle Seahawks

  5. Round 3

    65. Cincinnati Bengals
    66. Washington Redskins
    67. Detroit Lions
    68. New York Jets
    69. Carolina Panthers
    70. Miami Dolphins
    71. Los Angeles Chargers
    72. Arizona Cardinals
    73. Jacksonville Jaguars
    74. Cleveland Browns
    75. Indianapolis Colts
    76. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    77. Denver Broncos
    78. Atlanta Falcons
    79. New York Jets
    80. Las Vegas Raiders
    81. Las Vegas Raiders
    82. Dallas Cowboys
    83. Denver Broncos
    84. Los Angeles Rams
    85. Detroit Lions
    86. Buffalo Bills
    87. New England Patriots
    88. New Orleans Saints
    89. Minnesota Vikings
    90. Houston Texans
    91. Las Vegas Raiders
    92. Baltimore Ravens
    93. Tennessee Titans
    94. Green Bay Packers
    95. Denver Broncos
    96. Kansas City Chiefs
    97. Cleveland Browns
    98. New England Patriots
    99. New York Giants
    100. New England Patriots
    101. Seattle Seahawks
    102. Pittsburgh Steelers
    103. Philadelphia Eagles
    104. Los Angeles Rams
    105. Minnesota Vikings
    106. Baltimore Ravens

