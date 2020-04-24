2020 NFL Draft TV Schedule Day 2: What Rounds are on Tonight, When?

Day 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft lived up to the hype. The virtual event went off seamlessly by supplying us with the same shocking and thrilling draft moments we’ve come to expect over the years. We should expect no different on Friday night, as we’re gifted with not one, but two rounds of draft picks.
Find out below how to watch, when to watch, and who to watch for on Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft Kicks Off on Friday Night
- Date: Friday, 4/24 (tonight)
- Rounds: 2 & 3
- Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Place: Roger Goodell’s Basement (Bronxville, NY)
- Live Coverage: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
- Stream: WatchESPN, NFL Mobile
How to Watch/Stream:
You can enjoy the second day of the 2020 NFL Draft through numerous outlets. ABC, ESPN & NFL Network will each be airing the festivities live, while the latter two will once again be joining forces to provide a joint broadcast which will be fed to both channels.
No cable? No problem. You can stream the Draft live through numerous selections of services. SlingTV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and Hulu Live all offer at least one of the three channels (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network) that will be broadcasting the event. Each of these services also offers some sort of free trial.
If you can’t get in front of a TV on Friday night, we’ve got you covered. The Draft will be available live through the WatchESPN and NFL Mobile apps available for both Android and IOS.
Round 2-3 Draft Order
Round 2 will consist of 32 total draft picks, as did Round 1. However, Round 3 will include the addition of compensatory picks. The picks will be added in between Round 3 and Round 7 as compensation for losing players in free agency.
The 2020 NFL Draft consists of 32 overall compensatory picks in total, spread out across 15 different teams.
- Round 2
-
- 33. Cincinnati Bengals
34. Indianapolis Colts
35. Detroit Lions
36. New York Giants
37. New England Patriots (via LAC)
38. Carolina Panthers
39. Miami Dolphins
40. Houston Texans
41. Cleveland Browns
42. Jacksonville Jaguars
43. Chicago Bears
44. Indianapolis Colts
45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46. Denver Broncos
47. Atlanta Falcons
48. New York Jets
49. Pittsburgh Steelers
50. Chicago Bears
51. Dallas Cowboys
52. Los Angeles Rams
53. Philadelphia Eagles
54. Buffalo Bills
55. Baltimore Ravens
56. Miami Dolphins
57. Los Angeles Rams
58. Minnesota Vikings
59. Seattle Seahawks
60. Baltimore Ravens
61. Tennessee Titans
62. Green Bay Packers
63. Kansas City Chiefs
64. Seattle Seahawks
-
Round 3
65. Cincinnati Bengals
66. Washington Redskins
67. Detroit Lions
68. New York Jets
69. Carolina Panthers
70. Miami Dolphins
71. Los Angeles Chargers
72. Arizona Cardinals
73. Jacksonville Jaguars
74. Cleveland Browns
75. Indianapolis Colts
76. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77. Denver Broncos
78. Atlanta Falcons
79. New York Jets
80. Las Vegas Raiders
81. Las Vegas Raiders
82. Dallas Cowboys
83. Denver Broncos
84. Los Angeles Rams
85. Detroit Lions
86. Buffalo Bills
87. New England Patriots
88. New Orleans Saints
89. Minnesota Vikings
90. Houston Texans
91. Las Vegas Raiders
92. Baltimore Ravens
93. Tennessee Titans
94. Green Bay Packers
95. Denver Broncos
96. Kansas City Chiefs
97. Cleveland Browns
98. New England Patriots
99. New York Giants
100. New England Patriots
101. Seattle Seahawks
102. Pittsburgh Steelers
103. Philadelphia Eagles
104. Los Angeles Rams
105. Minnesota Vikings
106. Baltimore Ravens
