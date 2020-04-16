Celtics PG Reveals Paul Pierce, Antoine Walker, Rick Pitino’s Boston Ceiling

From the late 90s through the early 2000s, Antoine Walker and Paul Pierce were the Boston Celtics‘ dynamic duo.

Pierce and Walker took the Boston Celtics to the NBA’s Eastern Conference Final in 2002 where they fell to the New Jersey Nets in six games.

Appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, their point guard, Kenny Anderson discussed his experience playing with Pierce and Walker.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Was there a level of you being a New Yorker playing in Boston? Was that weird?

Kenny Anderson: I love Boston. Boston – Aww man, I’m glad I had the chance to play in Boston. I love Boston. I loved the teams, I loved playing there – you got to have a backbone playing in Boston. You can’t fool those people. You can’t fool them. They know… They’re just like New York. They know when they see a player and where you’re not a player. It was just great. I wanted to end my career in Boston. I didn’t. And I think, that’s just part of life



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You played with Paul Pierce and Antoine Walker in Boston. I think in today’s NBA duos and trios are a thing. In social media, it’s looked at differently. Scoop: What was it like stepping on the court with Paul Pierce and Antoine Walker then and who would you compare them to now?

Kenny Anderson: I don’t know who I could compare them to but it was great being a point guard playing with that much – power as far as scoring, rebounding…it was just great and I was glad that I had the opportunity to play with those guys. I loved it. Paul Pierce was coming into the League, he was a great individual talent. He’ll take you to the basket, he could shoot the jumper, he could dribble, he could rebound – and Antoine was both…Antoine lived and died with the three, but when he was on, HE WAS ON! You know what I’m sayin’? it was just great playing with those guys and I’ll never forget it; being the point guard for that team, playing with those guys and going to the Eastern Conference Championship was a great experience for me

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: What was young Paul Pierce like? Because you played with him early on…

Kenny Anderson: Young Paul Pierce was like, he was getting to know himself early in the League but, you could tell that he was going to be a player. And once he got it, it was over. He was a great talent and he was a great player, a great teammate – and really, he’s just a great guy. I loved playing with him. He was awesome.



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: What was Noreaga like growing up in Lefrak?

Kenny Anderson: Nore was just running around kicking cans, soda cans you know, I knew him when he was little. Running around and then I knew him in his rap game, it was great man. It was great to see him blossom as a rapper and now seeing him, it’s just awesome man…a great life he’s made and the rap broadcast is great man. Everything is great. I was happy that he’s got that type of life now and that type of life of people viewing him and seeing him in a different light, and it’s just great to see that he comes from my neighborhood.