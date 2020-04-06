Affordable,Top Free Agents Falcons Could Target

NFL free agency is still lingering but the Falcons haven’t made any moves in days. Though they were aggressive with their picks and trades early in the first week.

As they continue to shop around, they’ll need to play it smart since they spent a fair amount picking up Dante Fowler, Hayden Hurst, and Todd Gurley.

Here are top free agency prospects Falcons could target:

Clay Matthews

The Los Angeles Rams released Clay Matthews the same day they released Gurley. Ironically, the Falcons were in need of a starting linebacker and running back.

The picked-up Fowler and Gurley from the Rams, but let Matthews in the dust.

Matthews turns 34 in May and has a lot of experience with the league. He’d be an affordable asset to add to the Falcons’ roster and fill the linebacker void. While Matthews plays mainly as an outside linebacker he has experience inside as well and has proven to be very versatile in his role on defense. He’d fit in great with the Falcons who favor moving players around on that side of the ball.

Throughout his NFL career, Matthews has tallied 519 tackles, 91.5 sacks, six interceptions, 16 forced fumbles, and three defensive touchdowns. He is also a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro and owns a Super Bowl ring after helping the Packers defeat the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.

Terrell Suggs

This one would be fun. Even though the Falcons signed Fowler at pass-rusher, adding a veteran to the depth chart would be smart.

Terrell Suggs, a future Hall of Famer, recorded 6.5 sacks this past season and now ranks 8th all-time with a total of 139. He also earned his second Super Bowl ring after defeating the 49er’s in February at Super Bowl LIV. Not to mention, he’s a seven-time Pro Bowler and was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2011.

But Suggs’ main goal is to head back to Baltimore after spending 16 years as a Raven. You can’t blame him for wanting to retire in his “hometown.” But he said that last time before signing with the Chiefs, so anything is possible. Suggs coming to Atlanta and bringing his veteran wisdom could help fire these young guys up.

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Darqueze Dennard

The Falcons have a lot of holes to fill but the cornerback position should be the Falcons’ No. 1 priority whether it’s in free agency or the NFL draft.

Dennard re-signed with the Cincinnati Bengals last offseason on a one-year, $4.5 million deal. Out of 77 games in the NFL, the 28-year-old has 3 interceptions, 22 passes defenses, 2 forced fumbles, 3 sacks, and a total of 274 tackles.

Drafted at No. 24 in 2014, Dennard had a hard time living up to his expectations due to multiple injuries keeping him from climbing the ladder. We saw his talents come out in 2018 where he played in 13 games until having to get shoulder surgery.

He played in nine games with five starts for the Bengals in 2019. He allowed just 16 completions on 36 targets.

Dennard wouldn’t be a primary starter but he’d made a good backup.

READ NEXT: Where Does Falcons’ ‘Loaded Offense’ Rank in NFL?