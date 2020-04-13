NFL Draft Rumors: Falcons Trade Up for QB in 2020 Draft

WHAT? This is not supposed to be in the 2020 NFL Draft plans but we are officially in the “absolutely bizarre NFL draft rumors [which could possibly be true]” stage with just 11 days away from the big day!

Last week on Complex’s Load Management podcast, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff was “strangely interested” in quarterbacks this year and suggested that the Falcons could jump up in the first round to take one.

On this podcast, @RapSheet says that the Falcons could trade up for a QB in the teens. Mentions Dimitroff being “strangely interested” in QBs https://t.co/a0HlGtvuUR — Billy M (@BillyM_91) April 12, 2020

While this isn’t necessarily in the run-down, according to nearly every single mock draft, anything is possible.

But this is why this rumor is way too crazy.

A QB is NOT a Priority

The Falcons’ first priority used to be an edge-rusher and every mock draft could tell you that until they picked up Dante Fowler.

Then things changed. But it’s strange Rapoport said what he said about Dimitroff being interested in QBs since last week he was raving about wanting multiple cornerbacks to the local media.

“I’m a big believer, I’ve said this before, you really can never have enough corners and I think it’s really important for us to hone in on that,” Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said on Tuesday. “Whether it’s the back end of free agency or whether it’s in the draft, we’ll continue to look in that area and make sure we have the right amount of people to fortify not only the front line but the depth as well. I understand the concerns of where the numbers are at this point.”

A team that was once in the need for a first-round edge rusher is shopping for a cornerback and more than just one.

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Falcons Have Matt Ryan

It’s obvious Matty Ice doesn’t get the same respect he deserves as other QB’s do. Maybe it’s because he goes out on the field and does his job without making such a big fuss about it? Maybe it’s because he’s too busy being a family man to ask for attention on social media?

You won’t find him in the top rankings of NFL QB’s on google. Except, only 10 QB’s in ALL of NFL history have 50,000 passing yards and ‘Matty Ice’ is one of them.

Throughout his entire career, Ryan has only missed 3 games since entering the league. The last game he missed was with an ankle sprain during the 2019 season against the Seahawks. Up until then, he hadn’t missed a game since 2009 and was on a 151 regular-season game streak of starts, marking the fifth-longest streak for the position in NFL.

He also is tied for the most comebacks in the fourth quarter. He won NFL MVP in 2016 and has been selected for the Pro Bowl four times. Derek Carr hasn’t even been selected as many times and Eli Manning is tied with Ryan.

He became the best quarterback in Falcon’s history and is their all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns. On top of that, Ryan has also turned into one of the most productive and consistent QBs in the entire NFL, with a rating of 90.

He’s underrated. The Falcons don’t need another QB, they need all of the top defensive prospects they can get.

READ NEXT: Falcons’ Dan Quinn Has Inside Scoop on Top Draft Prospect