Browns Defender Shows Off Supreme Athleticism in Workout

Myles Garrett is not the only member of the Cleveland Browns defensive line participating in some beastly offseason workouts. Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was getting after it in a recent workout, improving his hands while showing off some freak athleticism while on a balance ball.

Ogunjobi was working out with Dr. Sharif Tabbah, who has posted other training videos with Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Ravens running back Mark Ingram and Bengals safety Von Bell.

Here’s what Tabbah had to say about the crazy workout Ogunjobi was participating in:

“The strobe glasses block his vision in increments which increases the challenge to both his balance and his hand eye coordination. During game play, a pass rushing defensive lineman must be able to keep the blockers hands off of him while trying to get passed him, very often making his move with 1 or no feet on the ground, which results in a great challenge to their core and balance, hence why we do this drill combined with single leg balance.”

Larry Ogunjobi Growing Into Key Defender for Browns

Ogunjobi was a third-round pick for the Browns in 2017 and has grown into a key piece of the Browns defense. From his interior lineman spot, Ogunjobi has notched 5.5 sacks in each of the past two seasons.

Last season Ogunjobi started next to veteran Sheldon Richardson, which is expected to be the case again this season. However, the Browns have added some depth to the rotation with third-round pick Jordan Elliott out of Missouri and with free agent addition Andrew Billings.

Elliott is built similarly to Ogunjobi at 6-foot-4, 302 pounds and has potential to be a starter. He was named an All-American last season, notching a team-high 10 tackles for loss, three sacks and 44 total tackles.

Here’s the breakdown from ESPN’s Matt Bowden on Elliott:

“Elliott provides more defensive line depth for the Browns to shore up the interior with Larry Ogunjobi entering his contract year. Elliott has the upside of a disruptive defensive tackle, with the active feet and hands to win at the point of attack.”

Browns Add Experience With Andrew Billings

While Ogunjobi and Elliott can get after the quarterback, Billings is a notorious run-stopper in the middle.

Billings had started all but two games the last two seasons for the Bengals before singing with the Browns. Last season, he collected 35 tackles and one sack. Billings deal is for one year, $3.5 million, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

