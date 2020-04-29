Newly-Signed Chiefs Cornerback Arrested, Facing 5 Charges: Report

Less than three months after helping the Kansas City Chiefs win their first Super Bowl in 50 years and only three weeks after signing a new one-year deal to return to the team, CB Bashaud Breeland finds himself in hot water.

According to York County Sheriff’s Office records obtained by The Post and Courier, the seventh-year defensive back and Clemson alum was arrested in South Carolina at 1:26 p.m. EST on Tuesday afternoon. Breeland is currently being held in county jail (bond not yet set) facing five charges, including:

-Resisting arrest

-Transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with a broken seal

-Possession of an open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle

-Possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash

-Driving without a license

Breaking: Bashaud Breeland, a safety for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and a former Clemson great, was arrested Tuesday. https://t.co/G9StheF39K — Joshua Needelman (@JoshNeedelman) April 29, 2020

The 28-year-old South Carolina native signed his new $4.5 million deal on April 9 after finishing out his sixth season in the NFL, his first in Kansas City. In 2019, Breeland started 15-of-16 regular season games while posting 48 total tackles, eight pass breakups and a pair of interceptions and fumble recoveries (one for touchdown).

The Chiefs told reporters that they are aware of the situation but did not offer any further comment on the matter.

As Adam Teicher mentions in his report of #Chiefs CB Bashaud Breeland's arrest and jailing on variety of charges in South Carolina, I'm also told team is aware of situation and have no comment at this time. Breeland returned to the team on a one-year deal during free agency. https://t.co/QJ6dAQkmiD — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) April 29, 2020

Coincidently enough, Breeland is not the only former Clemson Tigers player arrested in the past week, per The Post and Courier:

Breeland is the second former Clemson player to be arrested in the past four days. Ben Boulware on Saturday was charged with driving under the influence and having an open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle, according to Greenville County court records.

This story is developing.

