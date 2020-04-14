Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes could become the highest-earning quarterback entering the forthcoming season. While nothing has been confirmed, teammate Travis Kelce made his guess on how much the Super Bowl MVP will eventually receive.

VideoVideo related to chiefs’ travis kelce jokes about patrick mahomes’ expected new contract 2020-04-13T20:00:59-04:00

“I think he’s going 50 a year,” Kelce joked to host Dan Patrick Monday morning. “I think he’s going to make $50 million per year on the field — worth every penny of it.”

The 30-year-old is not wrong. This past year, MVPat recorded 4,031 yards 26 touchdowns and just five interceptions. In 2018, his league MVP-winning campaign, the Texas Tech product tossed for 5,097 yards, 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Kelce Recalls Iconic Super Bowl Play

Like much of Chiefs Kingdom, Kelce has also re-watched Super Bowl LIV during the offseason. According to the Ohio native, he watches it to recall his feelings throughout the big game.

“The excitement, getting through the adversity with the teammates,” he explained to Patrick. “Those are things that I feel like I’ll cherish for the rest of my life. And they certainly aren’t going away any time soon.”

Kelce also provided some insight on a particular play that left all Kansas City fans holding their breath. Mahomes was scurrying to the San Francisco 49ers goal line during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium, but was stopped short by an aggressive tackle by safety Jimmie Ward. The five-time Pro Bowler shared what he was thinking in that exact moment.

“I was like, ‘Jesus, Pat! What are we doing? It’s the second quarter. We’re trying to win this thing, man. I’ve never seen any football player more uncomfortable in a situation of having to make a one-on-one move on somebody than Patrick Mahomes in space. “He can move and he did pull the hezzy out against the Titans on the long touchdown run. The Hezzy and then the slow spin into the end zone against the Titans. He pulled that out. You’ve got to respect him in that regard. But when he’s coming downhill and when he has a guy coming at him downhill. Man, it’s like an awkward, confusing, ‘Should I make a move? Should I jump? Should I slide?’ And then he tries to kind of slide at the end, and then just gets smoked.”

Here’s the play again, in case you need a refresher:

VideoVideo related to chiefs’ travis kelce jokes about patrick mahomes’ expected new contract 2020-04-13T20:00:59-04:00

Mahomes obviously recovered and well, Chiefs fans know how the rest of the game ends.

BBQ Restaurants Rush to Mahomes Rescue

Due to mandated stay-at-home orders during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many restaurants are unable to service diners inside their establishments, pivoting to takeout or delivery methods instead. This has certainly increased the craving for authentic Kansas City BBQ, and Mahomes couldn’t help but share his yearning with his 1+ million Twitter followers.

Im trying to get some KC BBQ soon!!! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 9, 2020

Many restaurants rushed to be the ones to feed the franchise slinger. No word on who the 24-year-old eventually picked, but it’s unlikely that he went hungry much longer after that.