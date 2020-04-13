Chris Paul’s Thunder Aren’t Supposed To Be Where They Are Says Ex Teammate

The Oklahoma City Thunder are having a successful season this year.

With a 40-24 record, the Thunder are currently sitting in fifth place in the NBA’s Western Conference.

Guided by head coach, Billy Donovan, the Thunder’s roster is compiled of players like Steven Adams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, Dennis Schroeder, Terrance Ferguson and others.

The Thunder are highly successful this season because of the play in All Star Chris Paul.

Many didn’t expect Paul to remin with the Thunder after he was shipped to the Thunder in a trade that shipped Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets.

For those keeping score at home: The Miami Heat were very high on Paul and team was looking to pair him with Jimmy Butler.

But yet months after the NBA’s trading deadline back in February, Paul is still in OKlahoma City.

Since his arrival to the OKC area, Paul has played stellar. In 31.8 minutes per game, the Wake Forest product is averaging 17.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Appearing on a recent episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Paul’s former Los Angeles Clippers teammate, Jamal Crawford revealed what’s impressed him about CP3 this season.

Check out a snippet from our conversation below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Yeah. Your former teammate – your former Clippers teammate Chris Paul is living his best life while with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Did this surprise you?

Jamal Crawford: No. It surprised people who may not know Chris, who may want to use the age thing, and all that. That’s what I’m sayin’ – it’s just…his peers know. Chris is one of the best point guards to ever play basketball. If he never plays another game, right… what’s he now? And I told him this: This team is one of your biggest feats. They’re not supposed to be where they are currently. They’re supposed to be rebuilding, we traded away out two best players, and we’re still young… all that. But when you’re around Chris, he’s always going to get the best out of the team. So it doesn’t shock me that they’re in this position and it doesn’t shock me that they’re playing this well. That’s another guy I’m not saying that he shoots threes but his strength is making stuff happen not only for himself, but for his teammates and getting them in positions to score. He may look to score in certain situations but he can see what’s happening.