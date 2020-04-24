NFL Rookie Desperately Wants to Intercept Patrick Mahomes

Incoming NFL rookie cornerback C.J. Henderson already has his sights set on the reigning Super Bowl MVP. When asked which NFL quarterback he’d love to intercept when he enters his professional career, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ number nine overall pick candidly said Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“If I had to choose just one, it would probably be Patrick Mahomes,” Henderson said, via The Democrat Chronicle. “It’s self-explanatory. He’s a great quarterback and he’s fresh off a Super Bowl victory where he was named the MVP of the game as well. Intercepting him would be a pretty big deal.”

The Chiefs and the Jaguars won’t play each other in the regular season this upcoming campaign, but if for some reason they meet in the playoffs, Henderson will have been training for this very moment.

During the NFL Combine, the former Florida Gator recorded an impressive 4.39 in the 40, which was tied for second-fastest among cornerbacks and tied for seventh-best among all participants. Henderson’s 37.5 inch vertical leap was tied for fifth among cornerbacks, his broad jump of 127 inches was ninth and his 20 bench press reps ranked tied for fifth.

Chiefs Host Celeb-Filled Virtual Draft Party

With the 32nd pick in this year’s draft, the Chiefs had quite a ways to wait for all picks to be called. However, the organization is finding a way to keep audiences happy, and that includes hosting a virtual draft party. Check out the impressive lineup below:

All can be found on the @Chiefs' YouTube page. We'll go live around pick No. 27 tonight with @MecoleHardman4 leading into our selection at No. 32. Highlights, commentary, ask us questions & and hear from GM Brett Veach immediately after the draft tonight. https://t.co/sA42oz95Bk — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) April 23, 2020

Kicking things off with wideout Mecole Hardman, retired linebacker Derrick Johnson and current Kansas City Royals star Alex Gordon will be on hand to keep the celebrations going all weekend. Celebrity Chiefs fans are also lending their services, with the likes of comedians Rob Riggle and David Koechner participating in the online pep rally. Finally, Kansas City native and “Modern Family” star Eric Stonestreet will close the event Sunday afternoon. Despite these circumstances, Chiefs Kingdom will be plenty entertained over the weekend.

Patrick Mahomes Lists 6 Chiefs Unsung Heroes

Mahomes has quite a few members of the Chiefs organization to thank for his success. In an Instagram Live with ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, the 24-year-old shared just who has been instrumental to his personal success as a franchise QB.

“I think our offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is one. You see him come up in these head coaching discussions — the way he prepares us every single week. He holds us accountable. He’s a guy coach (Andy) Reid really trusts to go out there and really build these game plans and help us go out there and score all these points. Another one — I know he’s not unsung — Tyrann Mathieu. The first day he got there, I’ve never seen anything like it. He just automatically was a leader on the team because of the mindset and the work ethic that he has… Another guy on the defense — I think Chris Jones did a great job of helping us out in huge situations and making big plays.

“Our left tackle and right tackle — Eric Fisher and Mitch Schwartz. In our division, if you look at the pass rushers, and then to look at how much I didn’t get sacked, those guys — they are guys I hope I have for a long time.”

Mahomes listed one more individual that might take Chiefs Kingdom by surprise, but to Mahomes it make complete sense.

“After that, we have a defensive line coach named Brendan Daly, who I think eventually will be a head coach. The way he’s able to have the passion — he gave a speech to the whole team at one of our big games this last year.”

The Patrick Mahomes era in Kansas City is off to a great start.