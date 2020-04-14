Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Reveals ‘Truth’ About ‘Home Dinner, Not a Party’

Dak Prescott broke his silence on the controversial party-heard-’round-the-country.

Providing a lengthy statement to Pro Football Talk, the Dallas Cowboys‘ embattled quarterback clarified that while he did host a “home dinner” for one of his friends, it was “not a party” and no social-distancing or self-quarantine measures were violated in the ongoing battle to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

“I understand and accept that there are additional responsibilities and media scrutiny that come with being an NFL quarterback, but it is very frustrating and disappointing when people provide completely inaccurate information from anonymous sources, especially now,” Prescott said Tuesday. “To set the record straight, I know that we all need to do our best to socially distance and like everyone else, I am continuing to adjust to what that requires, but the truth is that I was with fewer than 10 people for a home dinner — not a party — on Friday night. I am very sensitive to the challenges we are all facing and making sure to support the first responders and medical personnel and everyone else putting in long hours. We are all at a time when we need to keep educating ourselves about the importance of health and isolation during this pandemic and I will continue to make sure to do my part by following the guidelines until we are approved to start returning to normal activities.”

TMZ blew the whistle on the party, which took place last Friday at Prescott’s Prosper, Tx., residence. The gossip outlet reported that more than 30 attendees —including Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, caught skulking around the buffet line — were present, and photos and video from the event depicted a crowded environment with a cramped dinner arrangement.

Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott are partying like it's NOT 2020 in the middle of a pandemic — hanging together for a celebration that appears to violate the Texas "safer-at-home" order. https://t.co/rzw1jiyvZm — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 11, 2020

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott enacted lockdown laws prohibiting gatherings of 10-plus people, and universal guidelines encourage a minimum six-foot distance of separation.

A source tells PFT that a TMZ-leaked photo which shows a dinner table with chairs squished together “was not a photo of Dak’s dining room, and it was not used in any way for the dinner party.” The photo evidently was supplied by the restaurant that catered the bash.

Regardless, local authorities were notified. Acting on an anonymous tip, Prosper police investigated the party, sending an officer to Prescott’s home, but found no criminal wrongdoing.

“The officer was unable to verify the report of a ‘party’; therefore, he just reminded the resident of the current CDC guidelines — to include social distancing,” the department’s statement, issued Sunday, read in part.

It’s been a rocky few weeks for Dallas’ franchise-tagged quarterback, who came under fire after participating in at least two on-field workouts with former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant and multiple other players, all of whom were seen embracing — blatantly disregarding the state’s attempt to stem COVID-19.

@dak lance Fred .. we got great work in today pic.twitter.com/JUIgLbjicI — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 2, 2020

Stephen Jones Addresses Dak, Zeke

The star duo’s collective decision to ignore statewide stay-at-home orders put in place to mitigate the virus has drawn a statement from the police, the ire of former Cowboys stars and media pundits, and now the attention of Stephen Jones.

Appearing Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan, the team’s executive vice president revealed the incident was handled internally after mounting external pressure.

“We’ve certainly communicated with Dak and Zeke,” Jones said, via Pro Football Talk. “And I think they’re certainly aware now of how sensitive these situations are. I don’t think you’ll be seeing that any more.

“They are certainly guys we have the utmost respect for. I certainly know they understand the sensitivity of the situation we’re in, it’s certainly very serious, and something we know they understand.”

