Donald Cerrone Reveals Odd Demand After UFC 246 Debacle

Popular lightweight contender Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone has been in the Octagon for less than 40 seconds this year but is already suggesting he should be able to snag three more UFC fights next month when the UFC resumes its busy schedule with three cards in just one week.

UFC 249 is scheduled to take place on May 9 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

Cerrone is currently booked to face Anthony “Showtime” Pettis as part of the UFC 249 prelims, and the fighter revealed to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto on Tuesday that he was hoping to participate in all three upcoming UFC events scheduled for May 9, May 13 and May 16.

Okamoto tweeted, “Spoke to Cowboy Cerrone (@Cowboycerrone) today. Great chat. Told me he is naming his second son, who is due in September, Riot. And he wants to fight May 9, May 13 and May 16 lol. Interview coming.”

While Cowboy’s chosen name for his second-born son can’t be disputed as epic, there doesn’t really seem to be much of a chance that Cerrone would be able to log three more UFC fights in May.

Cerrone Coming off Huge KO Loss to Conor McGregor at UFC 246

Irish superstar Conor McGregor blasted out Cerrone in just 39 seconds back at UFC 246 in January.

Still, the all-time leader in UFC wins, Cerrone with 23, probably hopes to separate himself from the current second-place fighter on that list, Demian Maia, who has 22. And having the chance to notch three wins in seven days would certainly help him do that.

It’s not likely, of course, that Cerrone would be permitted to fight three times in one week as suggested, either by UFC matchmakers or the local combat sports commission (Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation).

What is certain, though, is that Cerrone is the kind of fighter who absolutely would take three fights in one week if given that chance.

It’s why the 37-year-old has become one of the most popular fighters in the sport over recent years as well as strong evidence of how he’ll continue to approach his fighting career moving forward.

UFC 249 on May 9 Is a Stacked Card

Cerrone vs. Pettis being relegated to the prelims shows just how deep a card the company is planning for May 9 at UFC 246. The main event features Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title as well as the “100%” guaranteed next crack at Khabib Nurmagomedov for undisputed status.

In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo faces former divisional kingpin Dominick Cruz in a riveting matchup between the best of different eras.

