Eagles GM Discusses ‘Uncomfortable’ QB Situation in Philly

If Jalen Hurts’ impending presence in the locker room is making Carson Wentz unhappy, the Eagles quarterback hasn’t admitted it.

Knowing Wentz and the consummate professional the North Dakota native is, he never will complain. Ever. Still, it was telling to hear Eagles GM Howie Roseman squirm a bit when discussing the team’s current quarterback situation. The Eagles turned heads — actually, they put the entire NFL on a swivel — when they selected Jalen Hurts in the second round of the NFL Draft.

The rookie immediately slots in as Wentz’s backup but some envision him taking over the starting role sooner than later. While that storyline may take years to play out, the reaction in Philadelphia hasn’t been good. In fact, it has been downright weird. And Roseman revealed that a recent conversation he had with Wentz was rather “uncomfortable.”

“Well, it’s not comfortable because I get it,” Roseman told Angelo Cataldi of SportsRadio 94WIP. “What helps the team the most at this moment? Probably a different player at a different position because we have a great player there, but my job is different. I’ve gotta make sure that this organization is protected, that our fans are protected, that his teammates are protected. All of us have seen it, and I’ve seen when you don’t have protecting at that position, how miserable it could make us.”

Doug Pederson talking about his QB depth chart with Sam Bradford and Carson Wentz in 2016. Wentz went on to take the job and Bradford was traded.

Get Ready for ‘Taysom Hill Package on Steroids’

Jalen Hurts was one of the most exciting players that college football has ever seen. As a dual-threat quarterback, he totaled 9,477 yards and 80 touchdowns in passing offense, plus another 3,274 yards and 43 scores in rushing offense in a four-year career between Oklahoma and Alabama. He was instant offense, in the same electrifying mold as Michael Vick.

Was a good pick from the Eagles.

In fact, Vick himself even applauded the Eagles for taking Hurts at pick 53. So did the greatest quarterback in Eagles history, Donovan McNabb. The latter added that he believed Wentz was upset with the pick.

“Carson is upset, I don’t care what nobody says,” McNabb told 6abc.

Meanwhile, Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports revealed that he had spoken with a source who indicated the plan in Philly is to use Hurts in a hybrid role. Kind of like what the Saints do with Taysom Hill only “on steroids.” He expects the Eagles to roll out two-quarterback sets and put him in motion all over the field.

A source with specific insight on the Hurts selection said there was some offensive evolution in mind — as well as this pick being a stiff lean into the coaching staff’s preference. That’s what ultimately led to the Hurts pick, allowing head coach Doug Pederson to groom a talented backup to starter Carson Wentz while potentially lining up some two-quarterback packages that have been on the Eagles’ mind since last offseason’s passing program.

A source close to the #Eagles says that the team plans to use Jalen Hurts as a "staple" of the offense, describing the plan/his role as "Taysom Hill on steroids." per @CharlesRobinson.

Hurts Due $6 Million in Salary for Rookie Deal

According to Spotrac, Hurts will make approximately $610,000 in base salary for 2020 with his four-year rookie deal valued at $6.025 million. That number covers the entire life of the contract, plus $1.1 million counting against the salary cap in 2020. (h/t to Glenn Erby of EaglesWire for spotting this first).

But Hurts isn’t worried about the money, at least not right now. He is just thankful for landing with a successful franchise in the NFL, especially one that values the quarterback position as high as the Eagles do.

“It’s all been unprecedented,” Hurts said on draft night. “To sit here, have this opportunity to go to the next level, it’s a blessing.”

