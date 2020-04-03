Dallas Mavericks Coach’s Past, Revealed By Hoops Analyst [VIDEO]

Dallas Mavericks assistant coach, God Shammgod has a story that everybody kind of knows.

If you’ve ever seen an in and out crossover on the playground blacktops or an NBA court, the young kids are calling it the Sham-shake and it is deemed one of the most vicious crossover moves in NBA history.

See for yourself below:

A Bronx, NY native, God Shammgod was the was the 45th pick in the 1997 NBA Draft out of Providence College. As a Friar, he averaged 10.3 points per game and was tapped to the Big East’s All-Rookie Team as a freshman in 1996 after setting the Big East freshman assist record.

He played two seasons at Providence where he averaged appeared in 20 games for the Washington Wizards in 1997–98.

He played most of his professional playing career outside of the U.S. Notably, he played in the Chinese Basketball Association.

Before playing in college or the NBA, Shammgod had the respect of the New York City playgrounds. A 1995 McDonalds All American, he was AAU teammates with late NBA Champion Kobe Bryant and was teammates at Manhattan’s LaSalle Academy with Los Angeles Lakers champion, Metta World Peace.

Appearing on this week’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, New York City basketball legend and Australian broadcast, Corey “Homicide” Williams broke down Shammgod’s cultural significance. “Shammgod was the man,” he told me.

“In fact, and I was the player that Sham indefinitely got into the McDonald’s All-American Game [1995]…Sham gave us 40 and I had to guard him so, he gave me ALL that 40! Shout to Sham – I have to give props up, you understand? I give up props – when props are warranted. Street ball icon. What he’s doing is incredible. Went back to school. Got on the coaching staff at Providence. Worked his way up after that, and is in the position he is right now with Dallas [Mavericks]. Never changed. The same. The same Sham as cool, real chill, don’t say much…always show love – nothing but love and respect for Sham. He’s doing incredible things for the youth in Harlem. About to build a school. He’s always giving back, you know. A PUMA ambassador. He’s doesn’t even play no more; he got his own shoe — that’s iconic in itself. Got a whole clothing line in itself; that’s iconic in itself. Transitioned extremely well after the game. RocNation and PUMA – Nothing but respect!”

Williams has been vocal not just about Shammgod this week but also about LaMelo Ball.

On the Scoop B Radio Podcast, he discussed the possibilities of Puma signing the potential NBA lottery pick. He also believes that Reebok has a shot too. “I think Reebok would get all of that as well,” he told me.

“You know, there’s a thing where you have a guy like an OG in A.I. There’s a lot to be learned from A.I. in that situation. I think there would be a lot of influence from there because also Jermaine Jackson was influenced by Allen Iverson as well. They played together when he was in Philly so you know that’s his OG as well. So there’s a lot of influence to this kid and game changing individuals. With these both respected brands, this kid could be put in a position to do extremely well. I don’t know anybody taking an offer like that.”

Ball, 18 averaged 17 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 31 minutes per game for the NBL’s Illawarra Hawks.