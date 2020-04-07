WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany Says Coronavirus Won’t Come Here on Fox News

The White House announced on Tuesday that Donald Trump campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany will replace Stephanie Grisham as the administration’s press secretary. Due to coronavirus, Grisham never actually held a press briefing of her own from the White House, however, she will keep working at the White House in the East Wing to serve as first lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff.

Because Trump has largely taken over running his own daily press briefings, it’s wonderous what McEnany will be doing as the new White House press secretary amid coronavirus. But the longtime Trump supporter, who left her job at CNN in 2017 to become the Republican National Committee spokesperson, has no doubts that Trump has the global pandemic under control.

While appearing on FOX News on February 25, McEnany confidently and inaccurately announced that coronavirus was “contained,” inferring that the situation would be much worse if President Barack Obama was still in office. She said of Trump, “This President will always put America first, he will always protect American citizens. We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here… and isn’t it refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama?”

On the same day Larry Kudlow said coronavirus was “contained” on Feb. 25th, Trump’s campaign spox made an even more bold claim. “We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here..and isn't it refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama." pic.twitter.com/O0DDH3Rvkw — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) April 4, 2020

This isn’t the first time McEnany’s belittling response to coronavirus has been controversial. On March 11, after Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders cancelled planned rallies amid coronavirus, McEnany insisted that Trump should continue to hold his rallies.

McEnany said, “Joe Biden is looking for an excuse to get off the campaign trail. The media’s best hope is for Donald Trump to suspend his rallies. They have been wanting him to stop this, they know it’s his avenue to speak directly to the American people. So we’re going to follow the president’s lead, we’re not going to cave to the media and Joe Biden, we’re certainly not going to follow his lead as he tries to hide from the people.”

Watch this extraordinary exchange on @CuomoPrimeTime. @KayleighMcenany says the president has never lied. "He doesn't lie. The press lies." pic.twitter.com/5ruBpUoezd — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 29, 2019

Back in 2019, the Georgetown alum and Harvard Law graduate went viral for telling CNN’s Chris Cuomo that “Trump doesn’t lie. Guess who lies? The press lies. I don’t think the President has lied. I think CNN has lied to the American people.”

In 2016, while discussing voter fraud with CNN’s Don Lemon she said, “I think he’s setting up a scenario where he wants supporters to be vigilant. He doesn’t want a scenario where there’s New Black Panthers outside with guns, essentially like intimidating people from coming into the polls. He wants people to be on the lookout.”

McEnany Has Worked For Numerous High Profile Republicans Over The Years

McEnany, who will become Trump’s fourth press secretary over the past three years, Sarah Huckabee held the position before Grisham took over the job for nine months, and it seems fitting that Trump would pick the spokeswoman in charge of his 2020 election campaign to procure the position.

Maggie Haberman, a reporter for The New York Times tweeted, “Kayleigh McEnany becomes the new press secretary for a president who sees himself as his own best press secretary.”

While still in high school, McEnany volunteered for President George W. Bush’s campaign in 2004, and after interning in the White House communications office during his tenure, went on to work as a producer for Republican Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee’s TV show which launched her career conservative reporter appearing on new networks.

