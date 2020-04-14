Where to Order Your New Era Falcons Jersey

The Atlanta Falcon’s new jerseys are officially on SALE as of this morning! Today was originally supposed to be the big unveiling of the new design but due to the leaks, it happened a week early.

17 seasons later and the Falcons have listened to their fans and players throughout the years and they finally have a new design.

Atlanta, this is for you. pic.twitter.com/VVwVrKznOp — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 8, 2020

The new design is meant to reflect the past and present, the pride of Atlanta, and their prestige home turf, Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Falcons president Rich McKay shared with AtlantaFalcons.com what the process has been like.

“We took a fan-first approach in gathering feedback and design input and have modernized the look of our team and our brand” said McKay. “Black has been a part of our organization since we took the field in 1966 so we’ve stayed true to our roots and have given our fans and players what they’ve been asking for over many years.”

Back to Black

The Falcons’ redesign of their uniforms after almost two decades includes elements from the team’s past and a modern progression of Atlanta.

Atlanta’s new home jerseys will be black jerseys and black pants. The away look will feature white on white. But the new uniform will offer up to eight different combinations, including a throwback to the 1966 team along with a new “Rise Up” alternate uniform.

The official collection includes four jerseys (black home, white away, gradient alternate and the ’66 throwback), four pants (black, white, red and ’66 throwback) and one helmet (satin black).

Meaning Behind the Colors

Black jerseys have been a meaningful part of the Falcons since 1996. Atlanta legends from Deion Sanders, Jerry Glanville and Michael Vick to current players in Matt Ryan and Julio Jones have worn it best.

Red reflects the “homegrown” feel of Atlanta and bringing the community together. The color red is featured in the Falcons bird logo, the new ATL mark across the chest and the new stripe, or “stoop,” down the side of the uniform. It is also featured in the new gradient “Rise Up” alternate uniform.

Silver and gray will play a role in the helmet decal and the silver facemask.

Behind the Swag

“ATL” is a worldwide symbol for Atlanta and everyone knows that. It only makes sense for the Falcons to represent this three-letter abbreviation that folks across the globe recognize. The new uniforms now have a new ATL mark across the chest. This new mark reflects the Falcons playing their huge part in bringing people from all different backgrounds together.

The new helmets have taken a modern twist from the traditional glossy look to an all-black satin finish. And the Falcons bird logo is 30% larger.

The alternate home uniform, “Rise Up,” is for the next generation of Falcons fans. The gradient design washing from black to red represents the city constantly on the rise.

