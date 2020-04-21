NFL Rumors: Former Jaguars WR Impacts Eagles Plans

Yes, Marqise Lee is now a free agent. No, he is not a good fit for the Eagles. Let’s start there.

There are bound to be a thousand desperate websites linking Lee to Philadelphia, and there is certainly a case to be made for the talented 28-year-old from Long Beach, California.

The Jaguars released Lee on Monday in a move that saved Jacksonville $5.25 million. It was a bit of a shock considering that Lee was finally medically cleared and healthy. The oft-injured wide receiver played in just six games last season and has seen the field in only 59 out of a possible 80 contests since being drafted 39th overall in 2014. He missed the entire 2018 regular season with a torn ACL.

A surprise: The #Jaguars are releasing WR Marqise Lee, source said. One of their most productive receivers is now a free agent – fully healthy and completely cleared medically — right before the draft. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2020

Lee came into the NFL with considerable hype. He won the 2012 Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best receiver while racking up 3,655 yards and 29 touchdowns in three years at USC. His “alarming game speed” and a solid combine performance rapidly sprung him up draft boards.

Then, the injury bug bit down hard. Lee has suffered a myriad of unfortunate accidents, including both a wrist and leg injury in his rookie year. He also endured serious knee and hamstring injuries during his tenure in Jacksonville. He finished his Jaguars career with 174 receptions for 2,184 yards and eight touchdowns.

Problem Pick? Jaguars Hold 20th Selection in First Round

The Jaguars own two picks in the first round of this week’s draft: No. 9 and No. 20. Why do we care? Well, the Eagles select at No. 21 so Jacksonville could steal a possible player they are eyeing up. Not ideal.

For example, a guy like LSU receiver Justin Jefferson. The Jaguars are looking to build around second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew and drafting explosive weapons is the best way to do that. Enter Jefferson, a sure-handed slot receiver with quick legs.

He’s been linked to Jacksonville at No. 20 by quite a few mock draft experts, including Daniel Jeremiah (Move The Sticks), Peter King (NBC Sports) and Josh Edwards (CBS Sports). The Jaguars have also been rumored to be in the mix to grab Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb at No. 9. That’s another problem since Lamb is the “apple” of the Eagles’ eye.

Jaguars go C.J. Henderson (9) & Justin Jefferson (20). Also suggests trading a 4th to Miami for Josh Rosen. https://t.co/4LS3RGGjgs — Matthew (@RealMBB) April 20, 2020

If the Jaguars take Jefferson at No. 20, it could force the Eagles to go to Plan B. There is also an increased feeling around the league that Alabama’s Henry Ruggs III could be on the board. By cutting Lee, the Jaguars have cleared out the room to add another receiver. Remember, Jefferson was teammates with Jaguars receiver D.J. Chark at LSU. None of that bodes well for Philadelphia.

I said 2 years ago when I left he was like that… nobody was tryna hear it… 1 national championship and historic record breaking season later.. it’s not as crazy. #WRTS keep proving em wrong https://t.co/s1s9rhsZFh — DJ Chark (@DJChark82) March 5, 2020

Should Eagles Make Play for Lee?

Marqise Lee was a high second-round pick in 2014. Talent like that doesn’t disappear but his injury timeline speaks to something else going on. Is he just unlucky? Maybe. But, as a wise man once said: availability is your best ability in the NFL.

Lee will turn 29 years old on Nov. 25 and his 40-time at the 2014 NFL Scouting Combine was slower than expected at 4.52 seconds. Add six years of ankle and hamstring injuries to that number. He isn’t exactly a good ambassador of the youth movement the Eagles are trying to build around Carson Wentz.

Lee expressed confidence in himself last summer after missing the entire 2018 season with a torn ACL.

“I just know where I want to be at this point,” Lee said in 2019, via Jaguars.com. “I feel like the things I’m doing right now most people didn’t think I would be able to do at this point. I’m actually doing well. I know I’ll be back.”

He would be a “high-risk, high-reward” candidate but the Eagles have already passed on plenty of those types of players (see: Demarcus Robinson and Breshad Perriman) this offseason. The smarter move would be to pursue Kenny Stills in a trade.

