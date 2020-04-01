NY Jets Attempted To Trade For All-Pro Wide Receiver

The offense for the New York Jets last season was missing something. Having ranked 29th in the league during the 2018 season, things did not get better in 2019, as the team ranked 31st in offensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders.

Besides the offensive lines woes, one major area of concern was at wide receiver. It had Robby Anderson on the outside, but it really was missing a true top wide receiver.

The franchise attempted to address this flaw last month in a variety of ways. The club explored trading for DeAndre Hopkins, who was shipped from the Texans to the Cardinals, and it also looked into acquiring Stefon Diggs, who was dealt from the Vikings to the Bills.

Joe Douglas said the #Jets did their “due diligence” on trading for Diggs & Hopkins. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) April 1, 2020

What Would it Have Cost the Jets?

The Hopkins trade was rather surprising given the haul Houston received for him. Bill O’Brien took back David Johnson, who is on a pricy deal, along with a second-rounder in exchange for the wide receiver. There’s no word on New York’s offer, though perhaps the franchise could have shipped Le’Veon Bell and a day 2 pick to the Texans for Hopkins.

The price was Diggs was more on par with what we expect a top WR to go for. Minnesota received a first-rounder in addition to a handful of mid-round picks for Diggs. New York giving up the No. 11 overall selection might not have been a good move for the club, though handing over a future first-rounder-based package would have been feasible.

In addition to the Jets, the Patriots had eyes for Diggs but were unable to make a deal happen. New England hasn’t made a major move at wide receiver this offseason.

New York inked Breshad Perriman on a one-year deal. Perriman is a former first-round pick by the Ravens, though things didn’t work out in Baltimore. He found some success with the Buccaneers last season, which set him up for his $8M contract in New York.

Jets’ Rival Looking to Trade for No. 1 Pick

The Miami Dolphins have looked into trading up from the No. 5 selection in order to select Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick.

Miami has three first-rounders, wielding the No. 5, No. 18, and No. 26 overall picks. The franchise also has two second-rounders, owning the No. 39 overall pick and No. 56 overall pick.

“We can do anything we want. Whether it’s free agency, as well, and the draft,” general manager Chris Grier said during the first month of the 2019 NFL season. “For us, we’ve positioned ourselves where we think we can do anything or get whatever player we feel that will help us as soon as possible.”

Burrow is expected to go no. 1 overall and Salguero adds that he doesn’t know one NFL scout or personnel man who believes otherwise.

There is a collection of people who believe Chase Young is the best prospect in the draft. However, with the quarterback being the more important position, Young is unlikely to be considered for the No. 1 pick given the Bengals’ needs and the needs of teams attempting to trade up to draft a signal-caller.