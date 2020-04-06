Isiah Thomas’ Daughter Recovering From COVID-19, Son Uplifts With Music

Appearing on today’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, we learned that Lauren Thomas, daughter of NBA Hall of Famer, Isiah Thomas tested positive for the coronavirus.

“March 8, I returned to New York City from a conference and I got a phone call basically informing me that someone that I had close contact with was being treated for the coronavirus,” she told Scoop B Radio.

“I’ve been self quarantined in my apartment in New York City. So I guess I started this social physical-physical distancing a little well before the rest of the population did. Unfortunately, a few days later I did get the symptoms. I’m not sure if you want me to go into the process and being tested because in the early stages. I think even still now, it’s still very confusing.”

The NCAA’s March Madness college basketball tournament was cancelled. The NBA season has also been suspended after discovering Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. It was later revealed that Gobert’s Jazz teammate, Donovan Mitchell also tested positive for COVID-19. 14 people connected to the NBA have tested positive; that list includes the Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and undisclosed members of the Los Angeles Lakers.

It is often said that music is the ultimate healer. Popular disc jockey, DJ D-Nice made headlines recently with his Club Quarantine via his living room; the Thomas family is also making hits the similarly.

Insert DJ Zeke. Every day at 4 PM ET, Joshua Zeke Thomas, Lauren’s brother and Isiah Thomas’ son is cranking out sounds via Instagram Live.

DJ Zeke is using his platform as a way to keep his sister encouraged and to keep the family altogether digitally while social distancing has become ‘a thing.’ “It’s really cool that I get to share these moments right now with my family,” Josh Zeke Thomas tells Scoop B Radio.

“Just being somebody who definitely gone through their own mental health episodes you know, there’s some real fear in the world right now. And getting able to connect with family and friends and even strangers who all are experiencing that same fear on some level or another, and then when you find out that your sister tested positive, your mind just goes way over the edge in terms of fear. And there’re so many families that are dealing with the same thing; whether can or can’t even be tested, not knowing whether their loved ones do have the virus or not, wanting to still be close to them in some way… I was actually talking to a friend today about planning a funeral but one of his family members unfortunately is now lost because of the COVID-19, planning a funeral on Zoom.”

Lauren is on the mend in her apartment in New York City and the family couldn’t be happier.

The music keeps her occupied and she credits DJ Zeke. “You have impacted,” Lauren Thomas told her brother while on Scoop B Radio.

“You have definitely been a great leader for me and just how you’ve been so authentic and genuine and you know – if you’re DJing one day and you know, you’re in a mood. You’re mad. You’ve shared that you know, and I feel like through the hour I’ve watched you get out of a funk. It’s being able to stay social through the distance. I think it’s been healing for everyone and I feel like even though I have been self quarantined now for almost a month, this is really – I feel like, only Week One of me really figuring this stuff out; work from home, socialize from home, have a routine so I am really honestly struggling with that and you know, I was in the bed the first three weeks.”

Isiah Thomas is one proud dad. “Joshua’s music has brought us together as a family,” he told Scoop B Radio.

“He calls it ‘Cookin’ with Zeke and you’ll see this is our family therapy because my sister who’s older, my mother-in-law, everybody is physically distant from each other and at 4 o’clock as Lauren just alluded to, it’s become a HUGE part of our day. Probably the most important part of our day because everything that we do is planned around that 4 o’clock to 6 o’clock hour where we see our friends and family and we all vibing to the music.”

While McFadden & Whitehead’s Ain’t No Stopping Us Now is the family’s favorite song, apparently, Isiah Thomas requested that the DJ play Dr. Dre’s The Chronic album last week while on Instagram Live. “That is one of my favorite albums ever,” he admitted.

“When The Chronic dropped and Snoop and Ice Cube stepped on the scene, Eazy-E and all them, you know that was right there when the period with the Pistons when we were in our heyday and Joshua made reference to it during an Instagram. This was the first hip-hop album record that I was introduced to.”

