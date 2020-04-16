Nets Legend Reveals Why Knicks Owner James Dolan Should Sell Team

The New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets both play in New York City. The Knicks have been in the city longer and have two championships under their belt.

Between both teams, the Nets were the last to make it to the NBA Finals when they were still in New Jersey and Jason Kidd was their focal point.

On paper the Nets have the better roster with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant and the Knicks have hired new team President, Leon Rose.

Many diehard orange and blue fans are looking for some sort of competitive product on the floor. The last time the Knicks made it to the NBA Playoffs was when Kidd, J.R. Smith and Carmelo Anthony made a run at it in 2013.

What’s next? Appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Queens, New York legend and former New Jersey Nets floor general Kenny Anderson thinks that the problem may be from within.

Check out a snippet from our Q&A below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Naw, that’s real. You being a New York native, I look at Stephon Marbury – Brooklyn. He got the chance to play for the Nets and the Knicks. Was it your dream to play for the Knicks?

Kenny Anderson: Naw. I knew it wasn’t going to happen. And I knew it would be too much pressure you know, you play for the Knicks and I knew that playing with the Nets if I could bring a championship to that organization and play well that we would get just enough attention. While playing with the Nets my mother, my brother and my family wanted me to play with the Knicks. It just didn’t happen. I didn’t really care about it too much but, it was great playing for the Nets in New Jersey. It was awesome.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: From your perspective of the Knicks, what do you think they need to do to bring that 90’s excitement, even 70’s excitement if you will back to the city?

Kenny Anderson: Nothing man! I don’t care about those Knicks! Why would you get on the phone and ask me about the Knicks? I’m a Net man! [laughing]… I got in that argument with another radio guy… the Knicks? Start with the owner. The owner I think really has them in a dark place right now. I think three to five years to clean that up. Or maybe another owner because with that thing with Oakley and then they started a fight and escorted him out, and then he got into with Spike Lee – it’s just crazy right now over there right now with that team. I really don’t know but it’s going to take some time to get the Knicks – and I know I’m from New York and I know everybody loves the Knicks but I think if the owner sells the team, maybe the Knicks can get back on the right course. Like right now, I think it’s dead and it’s going to be dead for a while.



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: While I have you on the line, I have a novel idea. I think that the Nets should offer Spike Lee – a Brooklyn native, season tickets and he can get HIS OWN entrance to the Barclay’s Center. Would you like to see him as a season ticket owner in Brooklyn?

Kenny Anderson: Yeah, definitely! The Nets should think about that. Think about going over to – but I don’t know if Spike is gonna do it as a longtime Knick fan and I don’t think he could bow out to that, but he should think about it. He’s going to watch all the games on the TV now and that’s fine but, I don’t know. It’s tough.