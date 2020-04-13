Stephon Marbury: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Nets Will ‘Flow Perfectly’

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant will likely step on the court together next season as members of the Brooklyn Nets.

Irving and Durant are currently on the mend but when they come back many will be excited to see what happens.

Appearing on today’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, New York City high school hoops legend, Stephon Marbury, also a former Nets and New York Knicks point guard revealed his thoughts on the duo and more.



Check out a snippet from our dialogue below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: When you got traded to the Nets, everybody billed it as a coming home of sorts. Playing in New Jersey you being from Brooklyn. I asked Kenny Anderson this question because I’ve always been curious… you played for the Nets in New Jersey. How often were you back and forth between Brooklyn and Jersey?

Stephon Marbury: I mean I went home a lot. I don’t know how much but I was home a lot.



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Is it a distraction? Because everybody can’t play at home. For you, how did you balance your time? How did you stay focused being so closer to home?

Stephon Marbury: I like doing work when I get on the court, so it was easy for me to make adjustments.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: I remember you going against the Lakers in a Nets uniform. And you had this acrobatic – you had a series of dunks, you hit a series of threes against the Lakers and Kobe, and you guys won that game. How competitive – or how competitive were your juices flowing knowing that you were on the court against Kobe and Shaq?

Stephon Marbury: [laughs] Oh! We lost that game! We lost that game – but playing those guys… anytime you’re playing against top players, you always bring your game out. Because if you don’t, you know they’re going to bring theirs out. So it’s either you gonna do you or they gonna do you [laughs]

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are members of the Nets. They signed with the Nets in the offseason and next season it looks like those two will be on the court at the same time. Do you think that there is going to be an adjustment when those two finally get on the court together?

Stephon Marbury: I think those two on the court are going to be pretty magical. I think it going to put things in perspective as far as how good they really are and what their capabilities are because Kyrie Irving is a different monster. And Kevin Durant is a different monster. And them two together because they have good energy with each other and they’re on the same page they’re going to flow perfectly. So I think it’s gonna be good.