WATCH: NASCAR Driver Kyle Larson Drops ‘N-Word’ During iRacing Game

Kyle Larson, a professional racecar driver, started trending on Twitter Sunday night for all the wrong reasons. During the iRacing Pro Series event, which was playing a live stream, Larson said, “You can’t hear me? Hey, n—–,” with a hard “r” sound.

The 27-year-old Japanese-American driver, who graduated from NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program perhaps didn’t realize that everyone could hear him. After an awkward silence, racecar driver Anthony Alfredo said, “Kyle, you’re talking to everyone bud.” Aaron MacEachern added, “Yup, we heard that.”

WARNING: The video below contains explicit language that might be upsetting for readers.

Well, @KyleLarsonRacin apparently dropping an n-bomb could be the biggest story in sports this weekend. pic.twitter.com/5gmkbcK6yM — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 13, 2020

Neither NASCAR nor Larson have made an official since the incident took place on April 12.

Driver Conor Daly Lost A Sponsorship After Video Surfaced Of His Father Using The N-Word During An Interview In The 80s

Conor Daly, who was also a participant on Sunday’s iRacing event said, “Yikes,” after hearing Larson drop the racial slur during the live stream. Daly knows firsthand the kind of fall out that can happen even being adjacent to someone using the N-word.

In 2018, Daly lost his Lilly Diabetes sponsorship for the NASCAR Xfinity race at Road America after a video of his father, Derek Daly, surfaced from the 1980s, in which he’s heard using the racial slur. Daly wasn’t even born at the time his father’s radio interview took place.

Lilly explained in a statement, “Unfortunately, the comments that surfaced this week by Derek Daly distract from this focus, so we have made the decision that Lilly Diabetes will no longer run the No. 6 at Road America this weekend.”

Daly’s father, a former CART and Formula One driver from Ireland apologized and was “mortified to learn what the n-word meant in America. He said, “I want everyone to know I deeply regret and sincerely apologize for what I said more than three decades ago.”

The Reaction To Larson’s Use Of A Racial Slur Was A Mixture Of Shock & Disappointment

Everyone reacting to Kyle Larson rn like… pic.twitter.com/dw1UHeLSd6 — That Dude Named Dale (@xdrey24x) April 13, 2020

Larson, who’s married to wife Katelyn Sweet, with whom he shares two children, Owen and Audrey, has been a part of 18 championship teams and over 190 victories during his career. Major highlights include four Indianapolis 500s, a Daytona 500, and a Brickyard 400, and it was surprising for viewers and colleagues to hear the decorated driver so casually say a racial slur.

The Mercury Sports editor Ryan Black tweeted, “The crazy thing about this Kyle Larson story — which, I assure you, is only going to get bigger and bigger in the coming hours — is that he came up through NASCAR’s “Drive for Diversity” program. He’s the last driver I would have thought would get caught up in something like this.”

Robert Klemko, sportswriter for The Washington Post tweeted, “I’ll be damned. I thought all those dudes calling me an n-word on Xbox live were moron preteens but turns out it was Kyle Larson the whole time.”

Even though sports are on hiatus due to coronavirus, many fans shared the belief that once NASCAR starts up again, that Larson can expect a few of his sponsors to have dropped him. While Larson should be reprimanded for choosing to use such a reprehensible term, some users online started to predict this incident could be the end of Larson’s career in general.

I went ahead and got the Kyle Larson thumbnail ready for you Nico pic.twitter.com/2uqzyFX3uF — Derek D. (@Derek_Dix) April 13, 2020

well they already updated kyle larson’s wiki page pic.twitter.com/W9aEQ9xgBD — fox owner 🐾 (@_BMW_750LI) April 13, 2020

Remember when Kyle Larson killed his career on a Easter night? — Mikey K (@imikeyk) April 13, 2020

Thanks Kyle Larson for reinforcing stereotypes about NASCAR and it's fans, drivers, crews, etc. Way to really kill the "We're not racist" narrative. — Gregory Gardner (@bratscrat8209) April 13, 2020

READ NEXT: Anthony Causi Dead: NY Post Sports Photographer Dies of Coronavirus at 48