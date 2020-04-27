Rams RB Cam Akers Gets High Praise From Inglewood Rapper D.Smoke

Last week, the National Football League hosted their annual NFL Draft.

For those keeping score at home: This year’s draft, was completed virtually because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cincinnati Bengals selecting Joe Burrow, Washington Redskins selecting Jeff Okudah, New York Giants selecting Andrew Thomas and Miami Dolphins selecting Tua Tagovailoa.

Taking a cursory look around the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams had seven picks between the second and seventh rounds of last week’s draft. Headlining their selections, the Rams drafted Cam Akers at running back by way of Florida State and nabbed Van Jefferson, a wide receiver out of the University of Florida.

During the Draft, the NFL tapped rapper, D.Smoke as one of several celebrities and NFL Legends who took time so send congratulatory wishes to draft prospects during the 2020 NFL Draft.

A native of Inglewood, California, D.Smoke has strong ties to the city and he welcomed the Rams back to LA and now into Inglewood through the new SoFi Stadium.

The Rams asked D Smoke to create the welcome video specially for Cam Aken to give him a warm welcome to LA.

D.Smoke is a connection point for the Rams and the city of Inglewood and is excited for what the Rams will bring to the city to help elevate the community.

We discussed it by phone over the weekend.Check out our Q&A below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You did the NFL Draft-A-Thon and I kind of checked it out a little bit. For you, growing up in the Inglewood area watching football, and then seeing you know, your face on the screen and stuff like that, on a scale of 1 to 10 how cool was it?

D-Smoke: Aw man it was definitely – it was between a nine and a ten. I feel like you always gotta leave room for some beautiful experiences but, it was a big deal man. You know, growing up in Inglewood; you know it means to so many people to just play the sport even without aspirations of doing it at the highest level. So just to be a part of it is pretty dope of an experience.



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: When I look at COVID-19, a lot of people are creative. I feel like if you work it right, you have the ability to be more successful than you are going into it. I see a lot of people who are talent particularly singers and rappers becoming more studio ready than they already were. How have you used COVID-19 to your advantage to make yourself better?



D-Smoke: I’ve definitely been recording and I’ve been exercising and it’s aloowed me to cook a whole lot more [laughs]…artist can only move so fast and on the go and it has to do with time, whereas I’ve been at home knowing what putting into my body and preparing when things open back up and get on tour and be at maximum health and do what I do at a higher level. So, it’s been that kind of incubation time for me just to continue growing and being creative.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: It’s everyone’s dream to be associated with a sports league in the NFL in some way. Do you pinch yourself with your latest accomplishment?

D-Smoke: It’s a place where I always saw myself being in these kind of positions. So it’s not surprising but at the same time it’s very rewarding. It’s fulfilling. It’s kind of like, we always live in the moment that I always envisioned so, it’s something beautiful.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: How cool is it to be from Inglewood?

D-Smoke: Aw man. It’s everything. Inglewood is one of those kind of unsung – formerly unsung places. You know, it’s a small city. It’s literally nine square miles but to have such a big culture and so much pride for people to come from the city of Inglewood, when they make it you know, they represent super proud like Tyra Banks, Paul Pierce, myself, Mack 10… so many artists coming out of the city and so for us to have a team, that’s going to add to that pride.



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You segued it perfectly because you talked about Paul Pierce. Even guys like Byron Scott who’s from Inglewood and he played for the Los Angeles Lakers. Who growing up did you – who were you inspired by specifically when you were a kid?



D-Smoke: Well Paul Pierce went to my high school at the same time my older brother went there and he played on the same team as my god brother so it’s like, a super big deal to have somebody from your city reach those levels. Paul Pierce is not just a NBA All Star, he’s a future Hall of Famer so, that was super inspiring as well as the Lakers when I was in high school – my first year in high school they still played at the Forum. I don’t want to date myself but, just to be able to walk from where you are to the Forum and see those games was a big deal for young kids coming up.