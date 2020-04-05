Trae Young Has Bold Lakers Prediction, Sounds off on LeBron James

Whether or not the current NBA season continues, there will always be questions about what could’ve been. The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James were on a mission before COVID-19 changed the entire dynamic of the season. Now if the Lakers win, there will be an asterisk next to their title and if they lose, then LeBron’s epic season was wasted and he gets a year older.

The 35-year-old star was just starting to enter “playoff mode” and looked like he was ready to prove why he was the league’s MVP. Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young has played against LeBron a couple of times this season and predicted the Lakers to win the title because of how the star is playing.

“Bron was on a different mission, it was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen,” Young said on Instagram Live. “That’s why he’s the greatest in my eyes.”

LeBron had the most disappointing season in his career last year and it’s clear that he wants to rectify that. Despite his age, he’s been able to reinvent himself and play as well as he ever has. Due to the unprecedented suspension in play, it remains to be seen how he’ll look when he returns.

Media Members Go After LeBron

Even though he’s having a very strong season, LeBron James still has his naysayers in the media. Skip Bayless of Fox Sports is probably his biggest detractor and has been for a long time. LeBron brought up on Twitter that he might post a video breakdown of some of the most memorable moments of his career. Bayless pounced on LeBron for that idea.

“LeBron this is beneath you … This reeks of somebody that has to keep reminding us of how great he has been, so maybe we forget the many moments he wasn’t great,” Bayless said on Undisputed.

That’s definitely harsh, but LeBron does give ammo Bayless when he does these sort of self-congratulatory gestures.

Bayless wasn’t the only one who recently went after LeBron. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith recently suggested that if the NBA season is canceled, the superstar may be done winning titles.

“If LeBron and the Lakers lose this year, I don’t think LeBron will ever win a title in L.A.,” Smith said.

Fortunately, it’s not a sure thing that the season gets canceled.

Jared Dudley Explains Why Season Will Continue

While there is a lot of uncertainty in the world right now, there is still hope that the NBA won’t cancel the season. Brian Windhorst of ESPN recently suggested that the league is “angling to cancel the season, but Lakers veteran Jared Dudley quickly shut down that idea:

You really think the owners want to cancel the season??? They would lose more [than] the players.. Everybody wants to salvage as much as we can if possible. Decision [won’t] be made to cancel season until June 1st at the earliest… We following the league/owners on this.

Dudley brings up some valid points, but that doesn’t mean that a cancellation of the season isn’t very possible. However, as he pointed out, the NBA isn’t going to rush this decision.

