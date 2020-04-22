Former Lakers Guard Criticizes Role Prior to Release

The Los Angeles Lakers parted ways with Troy Daniels fairly amicably just before the playoff waiver deadline, giving the journeyman guard a chance to sign with another team and be eligible for the playoffs.

However, the move still left Daniels with some “what ifs” about his Lakers tenure. The former VCU standout shared some of those thoughts with The Roanoke Times.

“I could have been used a little bit better and in a little bit different way,” Daniels said. “As a basketball player and as a competitor and as somebody who works their tail off every single day, I feel like I’ve earned the right to say that.

“Obviously, I could have played better in the time that I got.”

Daniels had signed a one-year, $2.1 million contract with the Lakers — his sixth different team.

Troy Daniels Complimentary of Frank Vogel, Lakers

Evident from his comments, Daniels was realistic with his time in Los Angeles. He averaged just 4.2 points and 11.1 minutes in 41 games with the Lakers. He also called Frank Vogel a “hell of a coach” and had nothing but good things to say about the organization.

“[The Lakers said,] ‘We don’t know if we’re going to cut Troy or not. We love him, we want to keep him on the team, but there is a chance that could happen. And we wouldn’t want him to not be able to be on a playoff team,’” Daniels said. “So they gave me the chance to go out and find teams. There were five or six teams very interested … We found a team [Denver] that was ready to go and we went to the Lakers.

“I had the choice to leave the Lakers or I had the choice to stay. … I actually called LeBron, I called A.D., and I got their input. They basically said, ‘Make the best decision for you and your career.’”

“He’s the first person in the gym every morning, and he’s the last person to leave the gym every day,” Daniels said. “It’s unbelievable, the type of work that he puts in.

“If you had told me I’d be playing with LeBron James when I was a freshman at VCU, I would’ve told you you’re crazy. When you’re in that locker room and when you’re actually on that court playing with him, … that’s crazy.”

READ NEXT: Trade for Pro Bowler Still on Table For Browns: Report