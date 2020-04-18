Nets Guard Details Why He Regrets Not Joining Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are an iconic franchise. Legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James have all suited up for the iconic franchize.

Appearing on this week’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Kendall Gill told me why he alost joined the Lakers in free agency and ultimately changed his mind.

Gill averaged 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3 assists during his career and was a lockdown defensive specialist against some of the best swingmen in the NBA.

Check out our Q&A dialogue below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You ALMOST became a Los Angeles Laker. If I’m not mistaken when you were a Net, the Nets didn’t offer you what you wanted and you were going to take your talents to Los Angeles and you ended up coming back. Were you hurt that you weren’t getting what you were seeking and what was your mindset when you had the opportunity to lace ‘em up with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal?

Kendall Gill: Well, I wanted to be a Laker and actually I regret the decision that I made. Had I did it all over again, I would’ve chosen to go to the Los Angeles Lakers. Reasons because: one – I would’ve won championships. Multiple championships and two – you’re looked upon differently after your playing days as a champion as opposed to someone that has not won. I had a great time in New Jersey, was friends with the organization, living in New York City and made lifelong friendships but, it would’ve been different if I had chosen the Los Angeles Lakers. And you know, the Los Angeles Lakers offered me a 2year deal for $5.5 Million dollars, ok? So, at the last minute the New Jersey Nets came in and gave me a deal for $7 Million dollars for one season. Now at that time, I got to make a ‘business decision’. A business decision is you take a bird in the hand rather than two in the bush…because the Los Angeles Lakers told me listen, ‘We’ll take care of you after this contract is over…’ but you know sometimes they’ll change their mind. You never know. So I took – I made the business decision and took the money and you know, it was a good business decision but legacy wise, I SHOULD’VE chosen the Los Angeles Lakers. I had done already what needed to be done in New Jersey and the season after, when I came back I ended up hurting my knee and I was out for the whole season anyway. So like I said, that would’ve been something else if I could’ve teamed up with Kobe and Shaq.