Matt Patricia, Lions Make Generous Donation to Coronavirus Responders

It’s possible that there has not been an NFL coach that has gotten more into the coronavirus fight than Detroit Lions‘ boss Matt Patricia.

Not only has the coach tried to put his mind and wallet to use in order to help ease the pain of a hard hit community, he is also continuing on his theme of giving during this unprecedented pandemic. As was revealed Friday, the Lions and Patricia are now sponsoring food trucks to come to Henry Ford Hospital in the city in order to serve first responders.

When I spoke with Matt Patricia last week he said he was working with the team to line up food trucks to provide meals for hospital staff. The Lions announced that's a reality now with five trucks set to provide for Henry Ford Hospital staffers next week. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) April 10, 2020

According to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, the food trucks will appear at the hospital on Friday and will be funded by the Lions.

“The Lions are paying for five food trucks to be at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit for lunch on Monday to feed the medical workers at the hospital. “I have incredible respect for the men and women in our medical community working tirelessly to help those currently fighting COVID-19. The sacrifice they’re making is truly heroic,” Lions coach Matt Patricia said in a statement Friday,” as Rothstein tweeted.

It’s yet another great gesture by Patricia and the organization to try and reach out to a community that is in major need after being slammed by the crisis.

Frank Ragnow Reveals Food Bank Donation

Patricia isn’t the only one reaching out to help. In addition to Matthew Stafford, Frank Ragnow revealed that he would be donating $30,000 toward helping communities in Arkansas, Minnesota and Michigan. Ragnow is from Minnesota, went to college in Arkansas and was drafted by the Lions. As he said, those communities mean the most to him, so he is reaching out and pledging money to help local food banks in need in all of those locations.

Here’s a look at what Ragnow had to say on Instagram:

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

When it comes to Detroit more specifically, Ragnow will be donating $10,000 to Gleaners Food Bank, which the Detroit Free Press points out in a piece by Dave Birkett. Ragnow admitted in the piece that while he is able to eat well, he understands the plight of those who are not afforded that same luxury, which is why he wanted to help out so badly.

It’s another nice gesture by a member of the team.

Matt Patricia Connects With Detroit Community

In a statement posted to the Lions Twitter account recently, Patricia reached out to the community to let them know what he was thinking and that he offers his support.

A message from Head Coach Matt Patricia thanking the heroes of our medical community and all others making a difference during this challenging time. #StayHomeStayStrong pic.twitter.com/vY1PeJRFjy — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 28, 2020

Patricia said:

I just wanted to reach out and send my sincere gratitude for all those out there helping us fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Everyone on the front lines, from the doctors and nurses to all the first responders and EMTs, police departments, fire departments, including all the support people out there right now trying to help people stuck at home. Delivery drivers, grocery store employees, including teachers trying to remotely continue their education for their children, and obviously, parents at home trying to make sure their kids stay on task.

As Patricia also said, he is thinking of everyone and hoping they can stay healthy.

“From my family to yours, we’re thinking about you all the time, trying our best to help, but again, appreciate all you do,” he said. “Stay safe, stay healthy and stay strong.”

It’s great to see Patricia taking an active approach on the virus, and he continues to be a great example for everyone on how to give back.

READ NEXT: Matt Patricia’s Wife Lends Great Idea For Coronavirus Fight